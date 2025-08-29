Celebrate native grasslands with MDC and The Nature Conservancy at Prairie Day on Sept. 20 at Dunn Ranch

Body

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. – The native grasslands in the rolling hills of northwest Missouri are a sample of the prairie ecosystem that once dominated the area. Are you a landowner in northwest Missouri looking to better understand your property’s relationship to the prairie? Do you have a family looking for a fun and educational way to spend your weekend? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) invite the public to a free Prairie Day event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Dunn Ranch Prairie and Pawnee Prairie near Eagleville.

Before the main event kicks off, MDC, Audubon Society, and Missouri Master Naturalist representatives will lead a guided sunrise birding hike from 7 to 9 a.m. at MDC’s Pawnee Prairie Conservation Area. Interested participants will meet in the parking area on the west side, off gravel road W 140th Ave.

Once the main event begins, visitors can tour exhibits and display tables from a variety of community partners, meet with land conservation experts, take wildflower walks, and ride on a wagon to see bison grazing on the prairie in Harrison County. Exhibits and departure points for both hikes and the bison tour will be located at TNC’s shelter across from the ranch headquarters (16970 W. 150th St. in Hatfield).

This event is free and open to all ages. Lunch concessions will be available onsite. No registration is required.

For any questions about the event, call MDC’s Northwest Regional Office at 816-271-3100. To learn more about prairie in Missouri, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/habitats/grasslands-prairies-savannas/prairies.