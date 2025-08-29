Secretary Noem Calls for Extradition of Criminal Illegal Alien Who Murdered Emma Schafer Following His Capture in Mexico

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced DHS is working with federal authorities to coordinate the extradition of this criminal illegal alien who killed Emma Shafer—a 24-year-old American girl—this violent predator was captured by authorities in Mexico on August 28, 2025.

“The vicious illegal alien murderer who has been evading justice for two years after stabbing 24-year-old Emma Shafer has been ARRESTED. We will continue to work with federal authorities to coordinate extradition proceedings,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “THANK YOU to our law enforcement partners for bringing this perpetrator to justice.”

Gabriel P. Calixto—a criminal illegal alien from Mexico—faces charges for first-degree murder and domestic battery for the July 2023 stabbing of 24-year-old Emma Schafer in her apartment in Springfield, Illinois.

In May, Secretary Noem traveled to Springfield, Illinois to highlight the devastation sanctuary policies caused in Illinois and across America. She joined Angel families who shared their tragic stories of their loved ones lost because of illegal alien crime. The Secretary also called out Illinois Governor Pritzker for shielding law breakers in his state.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.