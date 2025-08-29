Roof Revivers and Top Armour Contracting Join Forces, Expanding to the Raleigh Market

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roof Revivers, a leading roofing company known for its commitment to quality and integrity, and Top Armour Contracting, a well regarded contracting business based in Raleigh, North Carolina, announced that they have officially merged. This strategic move marks a significant step in Roof Revivers' growth, establishing a strong presence in the Raleigh-Durham metropolitan area and expanding its geographic footprint.

This new partnership will allow Top Armour Contracting to continue providing the exceptional service its customers have come to expect, now backed by the robust infrastructure and operational support of Roof Revivers. The combined company will operate under the Roof Revivers name, ensuring a seamless transition for existing clients while enhancing service capabilities.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome the Top Armour team into the Roof Revivers family," said Reed Dietz, Owner and President, Roof Revivers. "Their team has built a fantastic reputation for reliability and quality craftsmanship, and they share our core values of putting the customer first. This merger is about more than just growth; it's about combining our strengths to provide even better service and support to homeowners and businesses in the Raleigh area."

The merger is set to benefit Top Armour's existing customers by providing access to a wider range of resources, advanced technology, and streamlined backend services. This will enable the local team to focus even more on delivering fast, reliable, and accurate service.

"Our customers' trust has always been the foundation of our success, and teaming up with Roof Revivers allows us to continue honoring that trust," said Curtis Bryant, Co-Owner, Top Armour Contracting. "This merger is a thrilling new chapter for Top Armour," added Zack Upton, Co-Owner, Top Armour Contracting. "We are now part of a larger team that will help us reach new heights while maintaining the same commitment to excellence and community that our clients know and love."

Roof Revivers is dedicated to a smooth integration process and anticipates no disruption to ongoing projects. The company looks forward to a long and successful partnership, offering Raleigh roofing services to the community with the highest standards of roofing and contracting services.

About Roof Revivers:

Roof Revivers is a premier roofing company based in Columbus, Ohio, specializing in residential and commercial roof repair and replacement. With a strong focus on quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Roof Revivers has built a reputation for prioritizing repairs where possible and is a trusted leader in the industry.

