Master Franchise Opportunities Launches New Directory Platform Eliminating Broker Commissions for Franchisors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Franchise Right Time LLC today announced the launch of Master Franchise Opportunities (MFO), a franchise directory platform that connects franchisors directly with qualified buyers without broker intermediaries or per-lead fees. The platform offers franchisors flat monthly pricing with unlimited direct leads, addressing industry concerns about high commission costs and lack of transparency in traditional franchise marketing.

The new platform enables franchisors to list their opportunities with complete brand stories, investment information, and direct links to their own websites. Unlike traditional franchise portals that charge per lead or take commissions ranging from 20-40% of franchise fees, MFO operates on a flat-fee model that gives franchisors full control over their sales process.

Master Franchise Opportunities addresses several pain points in the franchise industry, including high broker commissions, cold leads filtered through intermediaries, and loss of visibility when advertising budgets expire. The platform provides constant exposure without pay-per-click models and ensures all buyer inquiries go directly to franchisors without gatekeeping or reselling of lead information.

The service includes standard listings with upgrade options for enhanced visibility and priority placement. The platform focuses on master franchise and multi-unit opportunities across all industries, providing 24/7 exposure to buyers actively researching franchise investments.

Franchisors using the platform benefit from consistent visibility to qualified buyers who have already reviewed investment information before making contact. This direct-to-franchisor model allows brands to maintain control over their sales funnel and brand messaging while eliminating costly broker commissions. The savings can be reinvested into franchisee support programs.

The franchise directory platform has shown results for both established and emerging franchise brands, helping them grow lead volume without relying on expensive marketing funnels or pay-per-click advertising campaigns.

About Master Franchise Opportunities

Master Franchise Opportunities (MFO) is a franchise directory platform created by Right Franchise Right Time LLC. MFO helps franchisors get listed in front of serious, qualified buyers without using brokers or lead generation middlemen. Every listing connects directly to the franchisor's own website, giving them full control over the sales process. The platform offers flat-fee visibility with unlimited direct leads, making it a transparent and cost-effective solution in the franchise marketing industry.



