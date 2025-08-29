Banking Expert and College Professor Launches Ready, Set, Loan Program to Help Small Businesses Secure Bank Financing

Ready, Set, Loan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLF Small Biz Studio today announced the launch of its Ready, Set, Loan program, an online, on-demand educational platform designed to help small business owners navigate the bank loan application process. The program is led by Dr. Christy Foster, DBA, a banking professional with 27 years of experience and a college professor who specializes in small business financing.

The Ready, Set, Loan program provides small business owners with comprehensive training on how to approach bank financing from a lender's perspective. The curriculum covers essential topics including how to think like a banker, effectively communicate business stories to financial institutions, prepare for common bank questions and objections, and improve loan approval readiness.

Dr. Foster brings extensive expertise to the program, having worked with small businesses throughout her banking career and completing three years of doctoral research focused on the Small Business Administration (SBA) loan program. This academic foundation, combined with nearly three decades of practical banking experience, forms the basis of the program's curriculum.

The program offers flexible learning options through its online platform, allowing business owners to access materials on-demand according to their schedules. In addition to the self-paced online content, CLF Small Biz Studio provides one-on-one coaching sessions for business owners seeking personalized guidance through the loan application process.

Small business owners interested in improving their chances of securing bank financing can learn more about the program offerings and coaching options through the CLF Small Biz Studio community platform.

About CLF Small Biz Studio

CLF Small Biz Studio, founded by Dr. Christy Foster, DBA, provides educational resources and consulting services to small businesses seeking bank financing. With 27 years of banking experience and academic expertise from three years of doctoral research on SBA programs, the studio offers the Ready, Set, Loan program and one-on-one coaching to help business owners navigate the lending process. The company maintains an active presence on social media platforms including Instagram (@drchristysmallbiz), TikTok (CLF Small Biz Studio), and LinkedIn (Christy Foster, DBA).



