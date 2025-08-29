Concierge Auctions & Ton Ton: Forbes Global Properties Debut Two Prestigious Tokyo Residences at Auction

Proud Tower Shibuya 2601 | Concierge Auctions Proud Tower Shibuya 2601 | Concierge Auctions Mita Garden Hills PM #302 | Concierge Auctions Mita Garden Hills PM #302 | Concierge Auctions Mita Garden Hills PM #302 | Concierge Auctions

For the very first time, two of Tokyo’s Finest Luxury Properties will be auctioned in cooperation with Ton Ton Forbes Global Properties’ Yusei Komatsu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of Tokyo’s most coveted residences—each exemplifying Japanese luxury living at the highest level—are headed to auction via Concierge Auctions. Proud Tower Shibuya 2601, listed for US$6.5 million, and Mita Garden Hills PM #302, listed for US$11.3 million, will be offered, separately, in cooperation with Ton Ton Forbes Global Properties’ Yusei Komatsu. As part of the firm's ‘Exceptional Global Properties’, the properties will gavel live, separately, from The Upper House in Hong Kong on 18 September.

Positioned on the twenty-sixth floor of the prestigious Proud Tower portfolio, Proud Tower Shibuya 2601 presents a rare penthouse opportunity in Tokyo’s most vibrant redevelopment corridor. The residence features panoramic skyline views extending toward Tokyo Tower, Roppongi, and Shibuya, complemented by a forty-eight-square-meter rooftop terrace—an urban rarity. Curated interiors by The Conran Shop Japan showcase Italian modern sophistication with B&B Italia and Fritz Hansen furnishings, a ¥15 million package included with the sale. The boutique tower of just one hundred thirty-two residences offers a sky deck, landscaped grounds, and twenty-four-hour concierge service—all within a five-minute walk to Shibuya Station, one of the world’s busiest transport hubs. With bidding scheduled to open on 11 September, starting bids are expected between US$1 million and US$2.5 million.

Located in the heart of Tokyo, Shibuya is one of the world's most dynamic urban districts, serving as the epicenter of Japan's continuous redevelopment and innovation. This vibrant neighborhood attracts global technology giants, including Google and ByteDance, alongside cutting-edge startups, creating an atmosphere of constant energy and opportunity. The area boasts world-renowned Michelin-starred establishments, including celebrated venues like Tempura Kondo and L'Effervescence, alongside spectacular rooftop bars and restaurants offering panoramic city views. Within walking distance, residents can explore the sophisticated neighborhoods of Ebisu, Daikanyama, and Omotesando, each offering distinctive cultural experiences and luxury retail destinations. The iconic Shibuya Sky observation deck provides breathtaking perspectives of the metropolis, while nearby venues like Bunkamura present world-class performing arts programming. Cultural landmarks include the bustling Shibuya Crossing, Miyashita Park's elevated green space, and the upscale shopping destination of Shibuya Hikarie. From intimate izakayas to internationally acclaimed restaurants, this neighborhood offers an unparalleled culinary landscape that reflects Tokyo's position as a global gastronomic capital.

Within the exclusive Park Mansion Building of Mita Garden Hills, Mita Garden Hills PM #302 delivers refined three-bedroom living in Tokyo’s most prestigious new residential development. Distinguished by its southeast orientation, which floods interiors with natural light, the residence combines a modern layout with heritage architecture, retaining the historic façade of the former Ministry of Communications. Residents enjoy Imperial Hotel-affiliated concierge services, private spa and fitness facilities, golf range, theater, and multiple guest suites, alongside access to a seven-thousand-square-meter landscaped courtyard garden. With only one hundred seventy-six residences, the Park Mansion collection epitomizes exclusivity in Minato’s diplomatic quarter. With bidding open scheduled to open on 10 September, starting bids are expected between $US 2.5 million and $US 5.5 million

Minato ward represents Tokyo's pinnacle of sophisticated living, home to embassies, designer boutiques, cutting-edge art galleries, and serene parks. This prestigious district features classic attractions, including Tokyo Tower, Rainbow Bridge, Roppongi Hills, and Azabu-Juban shopping street. The neighborhood offers unparalleled dining experiences from Michelin-starred establishments to intimate izakaya, while world-class leisure amenities range from the famous nightlife of Roppongi to high-end boutiques in hidden, character-filled streets. Residents enjoy immediate access to Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown complexes, where luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment converge. Cultural enrichment abounds with the National Art Center, Mori Art Museum, and traditional gardens offering respite from urban energy. The area contains several world-class, English-speaking hospitals and maintains Tokyo Bay waterfront access for maritime recreation. Whether seeking international cuisine, exclusive shopping, or cultural immersion, Minato Ward delivers an unmatched lifestyle experience.

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photography and video credit to Darryl Co., Ltd.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



