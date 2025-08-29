When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: August 28, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 29, 2025 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared prescription drug-Tadalafil Company Name: Green Lumber Holding, LLC. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Costa Mesa, California August 28, 2025 - Green Lumber Holding, LLC (“Green Lumber”) is alerting consumers that counterfeit products misrepresented as genuine Green Lumber have been identified and may pose health risks.

This alert follows testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which detected tadalafil, an undeclared prescription drug, in products labeled as Green Lumber. Tadalafil is not an ingredient in any authentic Green Lumber product. Based on the FDA’s findings, Green Lumber conducted its own internal investigation and determined that a company employee diverted legitimate packaging and customer information to distribute counterfeit, adulterated product. That employee has since been terminated.

How to Identify Legitimate Green Lumber Product

Consumers should verify product authenticity by checking packaging details:

Authentic Green Lumber blister packs display Lot Number: LOTGLU13101b1EXP0926.

Counterfeit products do not show this lot number.

show this lot number. Packaging differences are illustrated in the image below, which compares genuine and counterfeit blister packs (authentic on left, counterfeit on right).

Health Risks of Counterfeit Products

The counterfeit versions may contain undeclared tadalafil. Because tadalafil is a prescription-only medication, individuals who take nitrates or certain prescription drugs for heart disease, blood pressure, or other conditions may be at risk of life-threatening side effects such as dangerously low blood pressure or other serious adverse events.

What Consumers Should Do

Check your packaging: Confirm that your blister packs show Lot Number LOTGLU13101b1EXP0926.

Confirm that your blister packs show Lot Number LOTGLU13101b1EXP0926. Immediately discontinue use of any product not bearing this lot number.

of any product not bearing this lot number. Report suspected counterfeit product directly to Green Lumber at [phone/email] and to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.

directly to Green Lumber at [phone/email] and to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program. Seek medical care promptly if you experience unexpected side effects after using the mislabeled product.

Company Response

“Consumer safety is our number one priority,” said Brett Hales, President. “We acted swiftly after FDA’s testing identified tadalafil in a product labeled as ours. Our investigation revealed that an employee had been diverting our packaging and customer channels to sell counterfeit goods. That individual has been terminated, and we have strengthened our safeguards to protect customers and ensure this does not happen again.”

Green Lumber is working cooperatively with FDA and law enforcement to address this matter and protect consumers.

Contact Information

Green Lumber Holding, LLC

Phone: 949.426.8622

Email: consumer-safety@greenlumber.com

Website: www.greenlumber.com/alert