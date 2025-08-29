e-Beach Wagon Unveils Gen-2 Model, Released July 2025 – Already Near Depletion

e-Beach Wagon has launched its Gen-2 model in July 2025, with initial inventory already nearly sold out due to overwhelming demand.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- e-Beach Wagon, Google’s #1 rated electric motorized beach wagon, proudly announces the launch of its Gen-2 model, the company’s most advanced and feature-rich wagon to date. The first installment, received in the second week of July, is already near depletion as demand continues to soar.Engineered for versatility, the e-Beach Wagon continues to feature the company’s signature 4-in-1 convertible design, easily transforming from wagon to bench, table, or flatbed utility cart in seconds. Customers will still enjoy the removable plastic wagon bed for easy cleaning, dual USB charging outlets, a weatherproof motor and controller enclosure, and depressed railings in the middle to secure long cargo. Built-in umbrella and flagpole mounts, along with auto-brake safety features, also remain standard, making the wagon as practical as it is reliable.What sets the Gen-2 apart are its powerful upgrades. A removable 48V, 30Ah Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery now delivers about 25 miles per charge, paired with a whisper-quiet 800W brushless motor transaxle (with differential) producing 53 N⋅m of torque. The new smart controller and LCD screen offer five speed settings (1.2–4 mph) and an intelligent downhill regulator for added safety.The wagon’s tires have been upgraded to premium Wheeleezballoon wheels, delivering unmatched performance across all sand types and challenging terrains. All metal components are now rust-proof, made of either powder-coated aluminum or marine-grade stainless steel. With a 350-lb payload capacity, the Gen-2 is stronger, smarter, more durable, and more versatile than ever.“The excitement surrounding the Gen-2 launch has been incredible,” said Mike Mogan, owner and founder behind the design. “Our goal was to take everything customers loved about the original and make it even better—and the response shows we’ve achieved that.”Beyond convenience, e-Beach Wagon is committed to making mobility and accessibility easier for all. From retirees seeking independence at the beach to families managing children, special needs, or heavy gear, the Gen-2 empowers users to reclaim their outdoor adventures with ease. True to its tagline, the company continues to deliver on its promise to “Simplify your beach trek.”Alongside strong consumer demand, e-Beach Wagon’s Gen-2 debut has been spotlighted across multiple media outlets. The launch was featured on CBS and NBC networks as well as lifestyle and community platforms, including DelmarvaLife CoastLife , Outdoors Delmarva, the Cape County Herald, and its sister publication, Do the Shore Magazine.In addition to domestic attention, e-Beach Wagon has expanded globally, accepting and shipping international orders. Gen-2 units have already been fulfilled to customers in Europe and Australia, establishing the brand’s growing global presence.With triple design patents in the U.S. and China, BBB accreditation, and active Chamber of Commerce membership, e-Beach Wagon continues to set the standard for premium outdoor mobility and customer-first service.The Gen-2 e-Beach Wagon is now available for order, with additional inventory scheduled to arrive later this year.For more information, visit www.ebeachwagon.com

