Survey on manpower needs and wages for the second quarter of 2025
MACAU, August 29 - The Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages for the second quarter of 2025 covers Wholesale & Retail Trade; Transport, Storage & Communications; Security Activities and Public Sewage & Refuse Disposal Activities. However, the self-employed are excluded. Meanwhile, employees include resident and non-resident employees living in or outside the Macao Special Administrative Region.
Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of persons engaged in the Transport, Storage & Communications sector (14,754) and Security Activities (13,206) increased by 1.7% and 1.3% respectively year-on-year at the end of the second quarter of 2025. On the other hand, number of persons engaged in Wholesale & Retail Trade (66,899) dropped by 2.8%.
In June, average earnings (excluding irregular remuneration) of full-time employees in the Transport, Storage & Communications sector (MOP22,220) and Security Activities (MOP13,630) went up by 1.0% and 0.6% respectively year-on-year; of which, full-time resident employees in the two industries saw respective increases of 3.1% and 1.5% in their earnings. For full-time employees in Retail Trade, their average earnings (MOP14,870) edged down by 0.2% year-on-year; among them, earnings of full-time resident employees (MOP17,100) grew by 0.8%.
At the end of the second quarter, 93.2% of the 1,090 job vacancies in Security Activities required only junior secondary education or lower, whereas 72.9% of the 1,366 vacancies in Retail Trade required work experience. In addition, the employee recruitment rate (4.1%) in Retail Trade nudged up by 0.2 percentage points year-on-year, while the employee turnover rate (5.6%) dropped slightly by 0.5 percentage points; this indicated a stable demand for manpower in Retail Trade.
