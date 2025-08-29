Building Twin Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Building Twin Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Building Twin Market Through 2025?

The market size for twin buildings has seen a significant expansion in the past years. The market, which is set to grow from $1.99 billion in 2024 to $2.62 billion in 2025, is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. The historical growth can be traced back to factors such as the popularity of modular construction techniques, boost in government funding and incentives, urbanization, increase in population, and the transition to smart buildings after the pandemic.

Expectations are high for the building twin market size to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with projections placing its worth at $6.20 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3%. Factors contributing to this anticipated surge within the forecast period include escalating real estate investments, an increase in the construction of environmentally friendly buildings, the expansion of the facility management sector, a growing number of smart city projects, and rising demand for intelligent commercial spaces. Prominent trends to look out for during this period include the integration of IoT sensors, progress in AI and machine learning technology, superior cloud computing, interoperable digital twin platforms, and the advent of augmented reality.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Building Twin Market?

The escalating need for buildings that use energy efficiently is anticipated to boost the building twin market's expansion in the coming years. Buildings are designed to consume less energy by employing clever construction techniques, progressive technologies, and considerate designs while ensuring cozy indoor surroundings. Due to growing concerns for the environment, there is an increasing demand for such energy-efficient edifices as they are instrumental in decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and managing climate change. The role of building twins is crucial in these energy-conserving buildings as it facilitates constant observation and imitation of energy performance, which allows precise modifications for improved efficiency and reducing energy wastage. For example, in December 2024, as per the Green Building Council of Australia, a non-profit organization based in Australia, a whopping 64 million square meters of building area in Australia acquired Green Star accreditation during 2023–24. Also, the number of projects applied for green building sustainability certificates has seen a considerable rise, with over 120 of them, more than double from the preceding year. Hence, the escalating demand for energy-efficient buildings is fuelling the expansion of the building twin market.

Which Players Dominate The Building Twin Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Building Twin Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric SE

• Johnson Controls International plc

• Dassault Systèmes

• Autodesk Inc.

• Trimble Inc.

• Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (Esri)

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Building Twin Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the building twin market have shifted their focus towards the creation of more advanced solutions like SaaS digital twin platforms, aiming to secure ongoing enhancements and compatibility throughout their operations. Essentially, SaaS digital twin platforms are software tools that are hosted on the cloud and deliver virtual replicas of physical systems. This technology aids users in monitoring, analyzing and optimizing performance from a distance, and in live time. For example, in October 2023, German software company, Nemetschek Group, initiated dTwin, their SaaS digital twin platform. The platform is unique in its offering of a unified and open solution that aids in making informed decisions across the entire spectrum of the building lifecycle; from the design phase to daily functioning. This solution stands out as the first to assemble all building data into a singular detailed perspective. It bridges the disparity between the stages of planning, construction and consistent management by merging design tools like CAD and BIM, management systems like IWMS and live data from operations through open APIs. The platform gives users the capability to retrieve tailor-made insights through live dashboards and reports, therefore fulfilling the requirements of various stakeholders including service providers, operators, and owners.

Global Building Twin Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The building twin market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Tech Stack: Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors, Data Analytics, Visualization Software

4) By Application: Security Management, Operations And Maintenance, Space Management, Facility Management, Smart Automation, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Commercial Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Residential Buildings, Government And Public Buildings

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Building Information Modeling (BIM), IoT Integration Software, Simulation And Visualization Software, Lifecycle Analytics Tools, Asset Performance Management Software

2) By Hardware: Sensors, Edge Devices Or Gateways, Networking Equipment, RFID And Beacon Devices, Cameras And Imaging Devices

3) By Services: Integration And Implementation Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Support And Maintenance, Managed Services, Data Management Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Building Twin Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the Building Twin Global Market Report and is anticipated to showcase strong growth. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, which is predicted to be the most rapidly expanding region. Other regions incorporated in the report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

