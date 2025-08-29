The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automated Safe Deposit Lockers Market Forecasted to Achieve US $3.08 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $3.08 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Automated Safe Deposit Lockers Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size for automated safe deposit lockers has seen swift growth. The market, which was valued at $1.60 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $1.83 billion in 2025, marked by a compound annual growth rate of 14.3%. The surge during the historic period can be associated with a growing preference for non-contact banking services, amplified investments in banking automation, rising demand for secure storage access, heightened emphasis on customer convenience, and an increasing need for optimization of space.

Expect rapid expansion in the automated safe deposit lockers market in the coming years, with its value projected to reach $3.08 billion by 2029, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The anticipated growth in this timeframe is largely due to factors such as the increasing incorporation of IoT into security systems, a rising demand for digital identity verification, the growing adoption of cloud-based locker management, the widening application of AI in threat detection, and a heavier focus on operational efficiency within the banking sector. Key trends projected for this forecast period include progressing advancements in biometric-enabled locker access, the onset of mobile app-controlled locker systems, innovations in remote accessibility and monitoring features, advancements in real-time locker usage analytics, and the evolving development of tamper-proof digital locking mechanisms.

Download a free sample of the automated safe deposit lockers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26773&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Automated Safe Deposit Lockers Market?

The automated safe deposit lockers market is likely to be positively impacted by the escalating instances of bank theft and fraud. These criminal occurrences typically involve illegal acquisition of bank resources and private customer information through methods such as deception, hacking, and impersonation. The progression of these crimes is fast-tracked by the switch to digital banking, where cybercriminals target banking clients with phishing emails and counterfeit sites in order to steal their login details and penetrate their accounts. The protection offered against bank theft and fraud by automated safe deposit lockers, which use state-of-the-art technologies like biometric authentication and remove the need for manual access, thereby lowering the threat of unauthorized breaks and internal dangers, is instrumental. For instance, the House of Commons, a UK governing body, noted in May 2025 that criminals pilfered approximately $1.52 billion (£1.17 billion) in total in 2024 via banking fraud and scams, about $936 million (£722 million) of which involved unauthorized transactions and $584 million (£451 million) were attributable to authorized fraud. Therefore, the growing instances of bank theft and fraud are propelling the expansion of the automated safe deposit lockers market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automated Safe Deposit Lockers Industry?

Major players in the Automated Safe Deposit Lockers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SECOM Co. Ltd.

• Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

• Itoki Corporation

• Gunnebo AB

• Godrej Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• Fuji Seiko Co. Ltd.

• Traka ASSA ABLOY Limited

• BURG-WÄCHTER GmbH & Co. KG

• AXON Business Systems LLC

• Hunan Jinzheng Technology Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Automated Safe Deposit Lockers Market In The Globe?

Major firms in the automated safe deposit lockers market are making a shift towards the production of innovative products like automated safe deposit boxes, aiming to give customers a private, highly secure and customer-controlled setting for their valuables. Automated safe deposit boxes are self-operated, technology-backed storage mechanisms using robotics and biometric verification to give customers a safe and user-friendly way to access their belongings without the requirement of bank staff. In June 2025, an example of such innovation was set by the National Bank of Kuwait. It launched Kuwait's pioneer Automated Safe Deposit Boxes, representing a landmark in the progression of banking services in the region. This cutting-edge solution gives customers the privilege to access their safe deposit boxes round the clock without the necessity of bank personnel. The service operates on an intellectual automation system located in a secure private chamber, offering a non-stop and confidential experience. The deposit boxes are built with fire-resistant steel ensuring the ultimate protection of valuables and critical paperwork.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automated Safe Deposit Lockers Market Report?

The automated safe deposit lockers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Biometric, Non-Biometric

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By End User: Banks, Financial Institutions, Hotels, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Biometric: Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition, Voice Recognition, Vein Pattern Recognition

2) By Non-Biometric: Pin Code Access, Radio-Frequency Identification Card Access, Keypad Entry, Magnetic Stripe Card Access, Manual Key Access

View the full automated safe deposit lockers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-safe-deposit-lockers-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automated Safe Deposit Lockers Market By 2025?

In 2024, the North American region dominated the global market for automated safe deposit lockers. It is projected that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific within the forecast period. This comprehensive market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automated Safe Deposit Lockers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Safes And Vaults Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/safes-and-vaults-global-market-report

Smart Locks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-locks-global-market-report

Security Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-automation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.