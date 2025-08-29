The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market Set to Reach $15.64 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $15.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market Through 2025?

The market size for asphalt and concrete equipment has seen significant growth recently. The industry is expected to expand from $11.82 billion in 2024 to $12.54 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This historical growth is due to factors like the increasing demand for road maintenance and repair activities, a rise in industrialization, a heightened focus on programs aimed at rural connectivity, growing urbanization, and a surge in awareness regarding sustainable and environmentally-friendly construction practices.

Anticipated robust expansion in the ensuing years is predicted for the asphalt and concrete equipment market, with projections estimating its size could reach $15.65 billion in 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This expected growth during the forecast period is likely tied to an uptick in infrastructure development, escalated investment in road construction endeavors, surging demand in the residential and commercial property sectors, increased engagement with smart city projects, and enlarged infrastructure expenditure from both public and private sectors. Key trends predicted to emerge during this period include breakthroughs in automated equipment technology, advancement in technologies for mixing materials, development in energy-conserving and hybrid-powered machinery, novel innovations in self-loading concrete mixers, and strides in hydraulic and vibration systems.

Download a free sample of the asphalt and concrete equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26682&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market?

The expansion of infrastructure development is likely to spur the growth of the asphalt and concrete equipment market in the future. The term ""infrastructure development"" describes the construction and enhancement of basic facilities and systems necessary for a society to function, such as roads, bridges, power, water supply, and communication networks. Rapid infrastructure development is propelled by economic growth, as burgeoning industries and trade necessitate advanced transportation, energy, and communication systems for efficient operations. This development in infrastructure stimulates demand for asphalt and concrete equipment, as grand construction endeavors necessitate machinery for activities like road creation, paving, concrete blending, and more. For example, in November 2023, the International Trade Administration- a government agency from the United States- reported that infrastructure continues to be the most robust construction subsector in the UK, with an anticipated growth of 4.6% in 2023. Furthermore, the UK government has reasserted its commitment to devoting $127.4 billion to economic infrastructure between the fiscal years of 2022-23 and 2024-25. Hence, the escalating infrastructure development is influencing the growth of the asphalt and concrete equipment market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market?

Major players in the Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Caterpillar

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

• SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

• Volvo Construction Equipment AB

• FAYAT Group

• Astec Industries Inc.

• Ammann Group Holding AG.

• Weiler Corporation

• Schwing Stetter India Private Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market In The Future?

The dominant firms within the asphalt and concrete equipment sector are prioritizing the creation of novel solutions such as a tracked asphalt paver equipped with an electronic paver management system. This innovation aims to improve accuracy in paving, ensure fuel efficiency, and increase overall operational control, specifically for high-calibre road construction projects. The tracked asphalt paver, with its embedded electronic paver management system, is essentially a high-functioning machine that utilises tracked mobility and a sophisticated electronic system to maximize paving operations, increase precision, and enhance fuel efficiency. For instance, Volvo Construction Equipment, based in Sweden, in June 2022, launched the P7320 ABG track paver to improve efficiency and accuracy in road construction. This unit, powered by a robust 140 kW Volvo engine and accompanied by an adaptive ECO mode for fuel efficiency, has user-friendly controls designed to facilitate high-quality asphalt paving up to 9 meters wide, with a paving output of 700 tons per hour. It is engineered to elevate productivity, cut operating expenses, and guarantee operator comfort and safety in challenging road construction contexts.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market

The asphalt and concrete equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Asphalt Batch Mix Plant, Concrete Road Paver, Concrete Block Making Machine, Concrete Pipe Making Machine, Self-loading Concrete Mixer Machine, Other Types

2) By Power Source: Electric, Diesel, Gasoline, Hybrid, Solar

3) By Equipment Size: Small-Scale Equipment, Medium-Scale Equipment, Large-Scale Equipment, Portable Equipment

4) By Application: Road Construction, Airport Runways, Parking Lots, Bridges, Industrial Sites, Residential Properties

5) By End-User Industry: Commercial Construction, Infrastructure Development, Residential Construction, Industrial Construction, Government Projects, Repair And Maintenance

Subsegments:

1) By Asphalt Batch Mix Plant: Stationary Asphalt Batch Mix Plant, Mobile Asphalt Batch Mix Plant, Drum Mix Plant

2) By Concrete Road Paver: Slipform Pavers, Fixed Form Pavers, Curb and Gutter Pavers

3) By Concrete Block Making Machine: Automatic Block Making Machine, Semi-Automatic Block Making Machine, Manual Block Making Machine

4) By Concrete Pipe Making Machine: Vertical Vibration Casting Machine, Roller Head Machine, Suspension Roller Type Machine

5) By Self-loading Concrete Mixer Machine: Articulated Chassis Self-loading Mixers, Rigid Chassis Self-loading Mixers, Rotating Drum Type

6) By Other Types: Concrete Batching Plant, Transit Mixers, Screed Machines

View the full asphalt and concrete equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asphalt-and-concrete-equipment-global-market-report

Global Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market - Regional Insights

For the year 2024, the Asphalt and Concrete Equipment Global Market Report 2025 identified Asia-Pacific as the leading region. Furthermore, this region is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Asphalt Pavers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asphalt-pavers-global-market-report

Asphalt Additives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asphalt-additives-global-market-report

Plumbing Fixtures And Fittings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plumbing-fixtures-and-fittings-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.