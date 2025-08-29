El Paso Sector warns of dangerous misinformation spread by smuggling organizations

EL PASO, Texas – The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector is alerting the community about an increase in false information being circulated by smuggling organizations on social media.

Criminal organizations are deliberately misleading vulnerable individuals with deceptive claims about changes to the asylum process and immigration regulations in order to lure people into illegal and dangerous smuggling operations.

“These criminal networks are putting lives at risk by spreading lies to exploit people for profit,” said El Paso Sector Interim Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar. “They use social media to create false hope, but the reality is these journeys often end in tragedy.”

The U.S. Border Patrol stresses that immigration laws have not changed. Individuals attempting to enter the United States illegally through the El Paso Sector or any other area between the ports of entry will face arrest, prosecution and removal.

Aliens are strongly urged not to rely on rumors or smuggler-promoted messages online. The only safe and legal method to seek entry into the United States is through the official immigration process.

Do not trust smugglers. Do not believe the lies on social media. Stay informed and stay safe.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.

Video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1495382151487313/?mibextid=rS40aB7S9Ucbxw6v