Ceramic Floor Tiles And Wall Tiles Market to Expand at a 6.2% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $100.34 Billion

The Business Research Company's Ceramic Floor Tiles And Wall Tiles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Ceramic Floor Tiles And Wall Tiles Market Worth?

In recent times, we've seen robust growth in the ceramic floor tiles and wall tiles market size. It is projected to escalate from $74.02 billion in 2024 to $78.88 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The historical progression in this market can be credited to factors such as augmented urbanization and housing projects, increased demand for long-lasting and aesthetically pleasing flooring options, a surge in disposable income within developing economies, heightened construction activities in both the residential and commercial sectors, as well as an intensified influence of current interior design tendencies.

The market for ceramic floor and wall tiles is projected to experience robust growth in the forthcoming years, scaling up to $100.34 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to growing emphasis on energy saving and eco-friendly construction, surge in urban populace and housing projects, rising predilection of consumers for customised and voguish tiles, and a surge in the accessibility of durable and reasonably-priced ceramic products. In the forecast period, key trends encompass progress in digital printing and 3D tile designs, the development of sustainable and eco-friendly tile materials, the advent of antimicrobial and self-sanitising surface technologies, the evolution in the production of large-format and lightweight tiles, as well as the creation of anti-slip and highly durable finishes.

What Are The Factors Driving The Ceramic Floor Tiles And Wall Tiles Market?

The surge in renovation and remodeling endeavors is predicted to fuel the expansion of the ceramic floor tiles and wall tiles market in the future. Renovation and remodeling activities deal with the improvement, alteration, or update of existing buildings, constructions, or interiors to elevate functionality, visual appeal, or value. The escalating renovation and remodeling efforts are largely due to older housing stock needing repairs, energy enhancements, and contemporary layouts, thus encouraging homeowners to renovate rather than reconstruct or relocate. Ceramic floor tiles and wall tiles serve as robust, fashionable, and easy-to-care-for surfaces that facilitate renovation and remodeling efforts. They not only improve the indoor appeal but also assure prolonged performance, making them perfect for residential and commercial improvements. For example, in 2024, according to reported data from Statistics Finland, a government agency based in Finland, homeowners invested €5.2 billion ($5.63 billion) on remodeling their dwellings and residential buildings in 2023, a rise of 2.7% from 2022. Hence, the growing renovation and remodeling activities are spearheading the expansion of the ceramic floor tiles and wall tiles market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Ceramic Floor Tiles And Wall Tiles Market?

Major players in the Ceramic Floor Tiles And Wall Tiles Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Grupo Lamosa S.A.B. de C.V.

• Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E.

• Lasselsberger s.r.o.

• Villeroy And Boch AG

• RAK Ceramics PJSC

• Kajaria Ceramics Limited

• Saudi Ceramic Company

• Somany Ceramics Limited

• Crossville Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ceramic Floor Tiles And Wall Tiles Industry?

Primary players in the ceramic floor and wall tiles market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative items, such as luxury ceramic tiles, designed to deliver robustness and easy upkeep for contemporary interior applications. These luxurious tiles are high-end products with elegant designs and superior finishing, intended to amplify the visual allure of high-end spaces. For example, in April 2024, Somany Ceramics Ltd., a ceramic manufacturing firm based in India, introduced the SOMANY MAX glazed vitrified tiles series. This compilation showcases a large-format size of 1200 millimeters (mm) x 1800 millimeters (mm) with a thickness of 9 millimeters (mm). It incorporates a broad spectrum of surface finishes including Premium Polish, High Gloss, Engravo, Plume, and Gritstone. These tiles are a perfect blend of luxury and utility; providing exceptional strength, resistance to scratches, and minimal water absorption, rendering them an apt choice for both domestic and commercial interiors. The range features unique designs inspired by natural wood and stone, delivering a classy appearance while assuring effortless upkeep.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Ceramic Floor Tiles And Wall Tiles Market Share?

The ceramic floor tiles and wall tiles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Ceramic Floor Tiles, Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Unglazed Ceramic Tiles, Vitrified Tiles, Ceramic Wall Tiles, Standard Wall Tiles, Decorative Wall Tiles, Three-Dimensional (3D) Wall Tiles

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline Stores, Online Stores

3) By Application: Residential Applications, Commercial Applications

4) By End-User: Do-It-Yourself Consumers, Home Renovators, Interior Designers, Professional Installers, Contractors, Tilers, Construction Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Ceramic Floor Tiles, By Type: Matte Finish, Glossy Finish, Anti-Skid, Wood Look, Stone Look

2) By Glazed Ceramic Tiles, By Type: Polished Glazed, Matte Glazed, Rustic Finish, Digital Printed, Semi-Glossy

3) By Unglazed Ceramic Tiles, By Type: Natural Finish, Full Body, Slip Resistant, Industrial Grade, Outdoor Grade

4) By Vitrified Tiles, By Type: Double Charged, Full Body, Soluble Salt, Glazed Vitrified (GVT), Polished Glazed Vitrified (PGVT)

5) By Ceramic Wall Tiles, By Type: Rectified Edge, Non-Rectified, Digital Printed, Textured Surface, Mosaic Pattern

6) By Standard Wall Tiles, By Type: Glossy Finish, Satin Finish, Plain Color, Border Tiles, Basic Patterns

7) By Decorative Wall Tiles, By Type: Mosaic, Handcrafted, Printed Motifs, Metallic Finish, Border And Accent Tiles

8) By Three-Dimensional (3D) Wall Tiles, By Type: Wave Pattern, Geometric Shapes, Floral Relief, Brick Texture, Custom Three-Dimensional (3D) Designs

What Are The Regional Trends In The Ceramic Floor Tiles And Wall Tiles Market?

For the year in context in the Ceramic Floor Tiles And Wall Tiles Global Market Report 2025, the Asia-Pacific region was the dominant player. Predictions indicate that it will also experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. Regions analysed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

