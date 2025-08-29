Submit Release
The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals (Update Time: 2025-08-29 11:00)

MACAU, August 29 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2025-08-29 11:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.3 Relatively low
"blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

