WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Multiple Criminal Illegal Aliens with Convictions for Sexual Offenses Against Children, Drug Traffickers, and Other Violent Thugs

WASHINGTON — Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the United States, including individuals convicted of child sex crimes, drug trafficking, and other violent crimes.

“These illegal aliens are the definition of the worst of the worst. From pedophiles to drug traffickers, ICE is arresting public safety threats and getting them out of our communities,” said a Senior DHS Spokesperson. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is taking decisive action to ensure these offenders can no longer terrorize our communities. Join ICE today to help us remove the worst of the worst.”

Arrests include:

Alexandr Vladimirov Remorenko, a criminal illegal alien from Russia, convicted of rape of a person less than 13 years old, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, sexual assault, contact/communication with a minor for sexual offenses, corruption of minors, incest, and statutory sexual assault in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Wilfran Osmanis Cruz-Mejia, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted of assault to murder, assault and battery, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, larceny, distributing cocaine, and illegal re-entry in Boston, Massachusetts.

Victor Alexander Gonzalez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl in Boston, Massachusetts.

Newton Njuguna Githiri, a criminal illegal alien from Kenya, convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, a seven-year-old little girl, and burglary in Jefferson County, Alabama.

Roman Gonzalez-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of burglary of habitation in Hidalgo County, Texas.

All individuals are currently in ICE custody and face removal proceedings in accordance with U.S. immigration law.