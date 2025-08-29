ICE Arrests Pedophile Criminal Illegal Alien and Gang Member Living in San Diego Child Daycare

Under Secretary Noem, we are not allowing pedophiles to prey on children at daycares or schools

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Ezequiel Cruz-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and convicted child sex offender with an extensive history of criminal behavior and three prior removals from the U.S. This criminal illegal alien, a documented member of the Logan Heights gang, was living with his wife, a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient who operates an in-home daycare.

His criminal record includes convictions for sex offenses involving a child under 14, sexual battery, illegal possession of a firearm, driving under the influence, and robbery.

“It is SICKENING to think this pedophile criminal illegal alien was residing inside the home where a daycare operates and hiding out in a sanctuary city,” said a Senior DHS Official. “Thanks to the brave work of our ICE law enforcement officers, this criminal illegal alien, convicted pedophile, and known Logan Heights gang member—will no longer be able to prey on children inside a daycare. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, sickos like this will not walk free in the U.S.”

Ezequiel Cruz-Rodriguez was first issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge and was removed on Augst 23, 1996. He was removed a second time on October 28, 2003. He was then removed a third time on December 14, 2012.

He illegally re-entered the U.S. at unknown date and time.

