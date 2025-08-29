DHS Law Enforcement Arrests Gang Members, Kidnappers, Drug Traffickers as Part of President Trump’s Effort to Crackdown on Violent Crime and Make America Safe Again

WASHINGTON - Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is highlighting some of the worst of the worst arrested in President Trump’s efforts to crack down on violent crime in Washington D.C.

“President Trump was clear: he will make D.C. safe and beautiful again,” said a Senior DHS Official. “ICE and CBP continue to arrest and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including gang members, child pedophiles and rapists, drug traffickers, and other violent thugs. We will support the re-establishment of law and order and public safety, so Americans can feel safe enjoying the beauty and history of our nation’s capital.”

Below are just some of the criminal illegal aliens taken off D.C. streets:

David Perez-Teofani, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico previously charged with aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and felony indecent liberties-proposed sex acts.

Wilker Patino-Solis, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member, previously arrested for felony robbery – using force, obstruction of justice, and possession of burglary tools. He has had four prior immigration encounters.

Jose Candela-Bentura, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who has been removed from the U.S. 11 times.

Mario Marquez-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador previously arrested for DUI, aggravated assault on a police officer with a weapon, assault, robbery, failure to appear, and violation of a court order. He has had eight prior immigration encounters.

Julio Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico previously arrested for simple assault, threatening to kidnap or injure a person, and unlawful entry.

Marcos Alfredo Garrido-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras previously arrested for DUI.

Erick Ayala Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador previously arrested multiple times for drugs and robbery and has an “officer safety alert” for resistance during a recent arrest.

Darwin Lopez-Castanon, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala previously deported two or more times and has a prior criminal arrest for assault.

Jose Menjivar Gamez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador previously arrested for DUI.

Suraj Tairu, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria previously convicted of importation, conspiracy and distribution of heroin and six prior immigration encounters.

Carlos Enrique Garcia-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala previously arrested for DUI, disorderly conduct and liquor possession.

Diego Lopez-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala previously arrested for DUI, assault and probation violation.

Carlos Castro-Quinteros, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador previously arrested for DUI and document fraud.

Rene Vargas-Salmeron, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with multiple convictions for assault.

Omar Iraeta-Cubillas, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala with eight previous immigration encounters claiming to be a citizen of three different countries (Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala).

Erick Martinez-Figueroa, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador previously arrested for DUI.

Guerveer Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India previously arrested for being illegally present in the U.S. and deemed a Special Interest Alien.

Juan Garcia-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted for illegal entry into the U.S. and previously arrested for assaulting an officer/resisting arrest.

Marvin Martinez-Agueta, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted for illegal entry into the U.S and five previous immigration encounters.