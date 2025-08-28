Safety is in the bag for the Royal Adelaide Show

Release date: 29/08/25

With the Royal Adelaide Show beginning tomorrow, show-goers can rest assured that this year’s showbags have all been inspected and got the tick of approval.

The state’s consumer watchdog, Consumer and Business Services, has checked 240 showbags and inspected more than 1700 items to make sure they meet product safety standards.

This includes checking for things like secure button battery compartments, no sharp or pointy edges on toys such as novelty swords and ensuring that ingredient labels are included on cosmetics in case of allergies.

Inspectors found that all of the items were compliant, however, parents are still being urged to keep a close eye on their children when playing with their showbags.

Any toys containing button batteries – flat round cell batteries – are required to be securely fastened with a screw.

In addition to presenting a choking risk, button batteries can also cause a chemical reaction that burns through tissue causing catastrophic bleeding if swallowed.

Cosmetics are required to have an ingredient label and it’s important to keep this handy in case of an allergic reaction. Having a list of ingredients available for doctors can save vital time when determining how to treat them.

The Product Safety Team will be back to the showgrounds today to conduct inspections of other stall holders selling consumer goods subject to a mandatory standard. They will also conduct final checks in Showbag Hall.

Anyone who has any concerns about product safety at the Royal Adelaide Show is encouraged to contact Consumer and Business Services.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It’s show time and parents can rest assured that all the showbags at this year’s Royal Adelaide Show have been thoroughly checked by the product safety team at Consumer and Business Services.

This year it’s been fantastic to see that no products including toys like arrows and novelty swords have been flagged as unsafe with them all getting the tick of approval.

It’s still important for parents to keep a close eye on their children when playing with their showbags particularly if they contain button batteries.

Button batteries are not only a choking hazard but can cause catastrophic burns if swallowed. By law, these must be tightly secured with a screw.

I’d encourage anyone with any concerns about the safety of a product should contact CBS on 131 882.

I hope everyone has a fantastic time enjoying the Show!