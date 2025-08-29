RCP appoints Dr Kate Fayers as RCP clinical adviser in flexible working

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has appointed Dr Kate Fayers, consultant in diabetes at Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust as the new RCP Clinical adviser in flexible working based in the medical workforce data and insights team (formerly known as the medical workforce unit).

She will take up her post at the end of September 2025.

Kate’s interest in leadership development and quality improvement has supported the development of a number of transformation projects across many aspects of diabetes care improving community integration and reducing inequalities across West Hampshire. These projects fostered Kate’s interest in organisational culture. As a Less Than Full Time trainee and since 2010 LTFT consultant, Kate has experienced the benefits and challenges of working less than full time and has supported local resident doctors through her role as Trust LTFT Champion.

Kate’s other roles include Wessex Training Programme Director for Diabetes & Endocrinology, Meeting secretary for the Association of British Clinical Diabetologists and a secondment to Southampton Medical School to support curriculum redesign. Kate is currently working towards the ILM & executive coaching qualification.

Speaking about her new role, Kate said: “Supporting doctors who work Less Than Full Time is something I feel passionate about. LTFT working offers Physicians flexibility and choice at all stages in the career pathway. I feel it is more important than ever to retain doctors in the workforce and improve working lives. I am excited to be working with Stella George and the Workforce team”.

RCP director of medical workforce and data insights Dr Stella George added: “I am excited to be working with Kate, who brings invaluable insight and experience into her new role at the college: This will extend her championing role even further - helping to promote flexible and less than full time working and supporting physicians who chose to do so.

Data generated from the medical workforce and data insights team will enable us to support doctors, trusts, universities and other organisations to maximise the potential of their workforce by empowering these individuals to work at their optimum by balancing their work and life in a way that works for them.”

RCP registrar Dr Omar Mustafa added: “Welcome to the team Kate. Flexible working is a growing development in the physicians workforce. We welcome Kate’s expertise in helping us at the college to shape how we support the physicians workforce to work, flourish and develop as they progress with their careers. I look forward to work with Kate and the team.”