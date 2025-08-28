DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: Visitor Spending and Visitor Arrivals Declined in July 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

RESEARCH AND ECONOMIC ANALYSIS DIVISION

SETH S. COLBY

CHIEF STATE ECONOMIST

VISITOR SPENDING AND VISITOR ARRIVALS DECLINED IN JULY 2025

August 28, 2025

August 28, 2025

HONOLULU – According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total visitor arrivals and total visitor spending in July 2025 declined compared to the same month last year. There were 873,430 total visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in July 2025, down 4.4 percent from July 2024. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.95 billion, a 4.3 percent decrease from July 2024. Total visitor arrivals in July 2025 represent an 87.8 percent recovery compared to pre-pandemic July 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than July 2019 ($1.70 billion, +15.0%).

In July 2025, 870,795 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 2,636 visitors came via two out-of-state cruise ships. In July 2024, 912,813 visitors arrived by air (-4.6%) and 672 visitors came aboard one out-of-state cruise ship. In July 2019, all 995,210 visitors arrived by air (-12.5%) and no out-of-state cruise ship visited Hawai‘i.

The average length of stay by all visitors in July 2025 was 8.84 days, compared to 8.83 days (+0.2%) in July 2024 and 8.92 days (-0.9%) in July 2019. The statewide average daily censuswas 249,160 visitors in July 2025, compared to 260,056 visitors (-4.2%) in July 2024 and 286,419 visitors (-13.0%) in July 2019.

In July 2025, 477,933 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, which was down from July 2024 (503,585 visitors, -5.1%), but an increase compared to July 2019 (462,676 visitors, +3.3%). U.S. West visitor spending of $942.0 million declined in comparison to July 2024 ($1.01 billion, -6.8%), but was significantly more than July 2019 ($669.8 million, +40.6%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in July 2025 ($233 per person) was less than July 2024 ($239 per person, -2.6%), but much higher than July 2019 ($165 per person, +40.8%).

In July 2025, 221,641 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, a decrease from July 2024 (231,393 visitors, -4.2%) and July 2019 (243,498 visitors, -9.0%). Although there were fewer U.S East visitors in July 2025, they spent more on a daily basis, which contributed to higher total spending ($622.2 million) compared to July 2024 ($596.7 million, +4.3%) and July 2019 ($510.7 million, +21.8%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors rose to $292 per person in July 2025 compared to $267 per person (+9.7%) in July 2024 and $216 per person (+35.1%) in July 2019.

There were 55,399 visitors from Japan in July 2025, down from July 2024 (56,194 visitors, -1.4%) and significantly less than July 2019 (134,587 visitors, -58.8%). Visitors from Japan spent $81.3 million in July 2025, compared to $86.9 million (-6.5%) in July 2024 and $186.5 million (-56.4%) in July 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in July 2025 ($244 per person) was similar to July 2024 ($244 per person, -0.3%) and was more than July 2019 ($234 per person, +4.3%).

In July 2025, 19,260 visitors arrived from Canada, a decrease from July 2024 (21,784 visitors, -11.6%) and July 2019 (26,939 visitors, -28.5%). Visitors from Canada spent $48.3 million in July 2025, compared to $51.1 million (-5.4%) in July 2024 and $50.1 million (-3.5%) in July 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in July 2025 ($231 per person) was higher than July 2024 ($227 per person, +1.6%) and July 2019 ($158 per person, +46.4%).

There were 96,562 visitors from all other international markets in July 2025, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 99,857 visitors (-3.3%) from all other international markets in July 2024 and 127,510 visitors

(-24.3%) in July 2019.

Air capacity to Hawai‘i in July 2025 (5,185 transpacific flights with 1,153,876 seats) decreased compared to July 2024 (5,445 flights, -4.8% with 1,202,693 seats, -4.1%) and July 2019 (5,681 flights, -8.7% with 1,254,165 seats, -8.0%).

Year-to-Date 2025

A total of 5,790,537 visitors arrived in the first seven months of 2025, a 1.2 percent increase from 5,720,940 visitors in the first seven months of 2024. Total arrivals declined 6.1 percent when compared to 6,166,392 visitors in the first seven months of 2019.

In the first seven months of 2025, total visitor spending was $12.90 billion, which was an increase from $12.33 billion (+4.7%) in the first seven months of 2024 and $10.55 billion (+22.3%) in the first seven months of 2019.

VIEW FULL NEWS RELEASE AND TABLES

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

July 2025 was a soft month for tourism in Hawai‘i, with total visitor spending and arrivals by air service from the U.S., Japan, Canada and other international markets decreasing compared to July 2024.

One highlight was cruise visitors. July is typically a slow month for out-of-state cruise ships to Hawai‘i and that was the case in July 2024 and July 2019. In July 2025, two out-of-state cruise ships visited Hawai‘i and each ship toured the island twice.

Two years after the Maui wildfires, there were 235,529 visitors to Maui in July 2025, slightly fewer than July 2024 (236,245 visitors, -0.3%). The July 2025 visitor count decreased 20.7 percent when compared to pre-wildfire July 2023 with 297,082 visitors. For the first seven months of 2025, there were 1,503,907 visitors on Maui. This represents a 9.2 percent growth compared to year-to-date 2024, but 16.2 percent lower than the same period before the wildfires.

Despite decreased arrivals to Maui, Maui County hotels reported improvement in July 2025 with island-wide occupancy improved 6.2 percentage points to 66.7 percent from 60.5 percent in July 2024. The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had occupancy of 66.2 percent, up from 57.9 percent in July 2024.

