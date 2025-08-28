H.R. 2389, Quinault Indian Nation Land Transfer Act

H.R. 2389 would transfer approximately 72 acres of land in the state of Washington from the Forest Service to the Department of the Interior (DOI). Under the bill, DOI would hold title to that land for the benefit of the Quinault Indian Nation. The bill also would prohibit certain types of gaming on that land. Using information from DOI, CBO estimates that the administrative costs to implement H.R. 2389 would not be significant; any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Julia Aman. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.