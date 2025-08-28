Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation Honors Chuck Halberg, Founder and President of Stuart & Shelby Home Builders

Stuart & Shelby Home Builders Logo Maritza Benitez, Angela Giachetti, Chuck Halberg, Jeff Perlman Angela Giachetti, Maritza Benitez, Chuck Halberg, Jeff Perlman Chuck Halberg, Pam Halberg, Jeff Perlman

I am deeply honored to receive the Catalyst Award. Giving back to the community has always been a personal mission, and I am grateful to the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation for this recognition.” — Chuck Halberg

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation proudly announces that Chuck Halberg, Founder and President of Stuart & Shelby Home Builders and President of the Delray Citizens for Delray Police , has been named a recipient of the 2025 Catalyst Award. This prestigious honor recognizes individuals who drive positive change and demonstrate exceptional generosity within their communities.With nearly four decades of experience as a Florida-licensed general contractor, Mr. Halberg has established himself as a leader in the construction industry and a pillar of the Delray Beach community. His extensive career includes managing and overseeing diverse construction projects while maintaining a strong commitment to civic engagement and philanthropy.Mr. Halberg has supported more than 30 philanthropic initiatives throughout the years. He is the founder and a member of Impact 100 Men of Palm Beach, past chair and current director of Arts Garage, and the creator of “Flat Stanley Rides a Harley for Kids and Cops,” a charitable motorcycle event benefiting local children’s causes and law enforcement programs. His community involvement also includes support for organizations such as Arts Garage, Milagro Center, Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Miracle League of Delray Beach, The Spady Museum, and Roots & Wings. Additionally, he launched an annual Thanksgiving dinner tradition for Delray Beach Police and Fire Rescue personnel.“I am deeply honored to receive the Catalyst Award,” said Chuck Halberg. “Giving back to the community has always been a personal mission, and I am grateful to the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation for this recognition.”“Chuck Halberg has done remarkable work in our community for decades,” said Jeff Perlman, executive director of the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation. ”He’s been invaluable to so many worthy organizations. We are thrilled to honor him. Chuck is a catalyst, very much in the mold of our founder Carl DeSantis.”The Catalyst AwardThe Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation, which was launched in late 2021, created the Catalyst Award to honor the spirit of its founder, Carl A. DeSantis, who was a catalyst for positive change and generosity throughout his life. According to the organization, award recipients are chosen by the Foundation’s board and staff. There is no application process for this award as the Foundation scouts the community for people who exemplify the qualities and spirit of Mr. DeSantis. The Foundation has already distributed over $5 million to organizations and individuals who exemplify the spirit of community, leadership, and excellence personified by Carl DeSantis.About The Carl Angus DeSantis FoundationInspired by the innovative spirit and generous heart of entrepreneur and humanitarian Carl Angus DeSantis, the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit Foundation that bears his name was established to honor his legacy while providing game-changing support for nonprofits and individuals whose initiatives model Mr. DeSantis’s guiding principles. With a focus on Civic Innovation, Faith-based Giving, Health & Nutrition, and Leadership & Entrepreneurship, the Foundation’s mission is to champion people of action who are a transformative force for good in this world. As the founder of the global vitamin leader Rexall Sundown and the visionary behind Celsius’ international success as a fitness drink, Mr. DeSantis had an illustrious and inspiring career as an entrepreneur; however, his true talent was helping others thrive. Through the Foundation’s work, new generations will benefit from Mr. DeSantis’ extraordinary influence. For more information, visit: https://www.carldesantis.org About Stuart & ShelbyStuart & Shelby provides unparalleled custom construction services for residential clients throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties. The Stuart & Shelby team is made up of many major contributors to the development and contracting industry in South Florida since 1980. With vast knowledge of the construction industry, quality of workmanship, and commitment to their clients’ needs, Stuart & Shelby has become one of the most elite custom home builders in Palm Beach County.

