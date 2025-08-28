Alexander Marchant Announces Exclusive Partnership with Sherle Wagner International

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander Marchant, Texas and Oklahoma's premier source for luxury hardware and lighting, is proud to announce its new partnership with Sherle Wagner International, the world-renowned brand celebrated for its exquisite bath fixtures, hardware, and accessories.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Alexander Marchant’s commitment to offering clients the finest in timeless design and craftsmanship. Known for its heritage of elegance and innovation, Sherle Wagner International has set the standard in luxury interiors for over 75 years, gracing prestigious residences, hotels, and design projects across the globe.

“We are thrilled to bring Sherle Wagner International’s iconic collections to our Austin, San Antonio and Oklahoma City showrooms,” says Susan Alexander, founder and CEO of Alexander Marchant. “Their artistry perfectly complements our carefully curated portfolio of luxury brands. This partnership allows us to provide our clients—architects, designers, and homeowners alike—with access to extraordinary pieces that elevate interiors into artful, highly personalized statements.”

Through this partnership, Alexander Marchant will showcase Sherle Wagner International’s celebrated collections, including hand-crafted faucets, sculptural hardware, decorative accents, and signature finishes. Each piece embodies a rare balance of aesthetic excellence and functionality, offering clients opportunities to design spaces that truly reflect their individuality.

The Sherle Wagner line is now available through Alexander Marchant showrooms. Clients are invited to explore the collection and experience the unparalleled craftsmanship firsthand.

About Alexander Marchant

Alexander Marchant is a luxury hardware and lighting retailer with showrooms in Austin and San Antonio, TX and in Oklahoma City, OK. Dedicated to curating extraordinary collections from the world’s most respected artisans and luxury brands, Alexander Marchant serves as a trusted partner for architects, designers, and discerning homeowners seeking timeless design and uncompromising quality.

About Sherle Wagner International

Since its founding in 1945, Sherle Wagner International has been synonymous with luxury design. The company’s fixtures and fittings are renowned for their design sophistication, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty, elevating interiors across the world. Today, the brand continues its legacy of excellence by offering both iconic and contemporary collections that define sophistication.

