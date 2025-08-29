WeedPro Lawn Care Expands to Atlanta, Serving Fulton County Residents

Reliable Lawn Care | Alpharetta, GA | Weed Pro Lawn Care

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeedPro Lawn Care, a nationally recognized leader in professional lawn care, today announced its official expansion into the vibrant Atlanta market, bringing its award-winning services to homeowners and businesses throughout Fulton County. This strategic move reflects WeedPro's commitment to providing exceptional lawn health solutions and unmatched customer satisfaction to a broader audience.

With decades of experience in the lawn care industry, WeedPro has built its reputation on results-driven services and personal communication between customers and technicians. Atlanta residents will now benefit from WeedPro’s proven programs, which include advanced fertilization treatments, seasonal lawn health services, and professional irrigation solutions designed to keep lawns thriving year-round.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the WeedPro difference to Atlanta and the wonderful communities of Fulton County," said Glenna Zazynski, CEO of WeedPro Lawn Care. "Atlanta’s green spaces and beautiful homes deserve the highest standard of care, and we believe our long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction, direct technician communication, and sustainable practices will be a perfect fit for this dynamic city."

WeedPro’s expansion into Atlanta represents another milestone in the company’s growth. Recognized for excellence across multiple markets, WeedPro has consistently earned regional honors for outstanding lawn care, a testament to its deep understanding of local challenges and proven ability to deliver superior results.

About WeedPro Lawn Care

WeedPro Lawn Care is a premier provider of professional lawn services, family-owned and not equity-owned, dedicated to helping homeowners achieve and maintain thick, green, and healthy lawns. With decades of proven expertise and a focus on customer-first communication, WeedPro delivers reliable treatment programs and environmentally conscious solutions. WeedPro’s comprehensive service offerings include fertilization, aeration and overseeding, fungus and disease management, and expert irrigation solutions — all designed to keep lawns strong, vibrant, and weed-free. As an established industry leader, WeedPro continues to set the standard with innovative practices and a commitment to keeping lawns at their best season after season.

