Sean McAuliffe Partners with Fibre Glast Developments Corporation for 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo IMSA Race

Fibre Glast partners with Driver Sean McAuliffe for IMSA racing

Driver Sean McAuliffe partners with Fibre Glast, a leader in composite materials, for the 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo IMSA Battle on the Bricks.

HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional driver and entrepreneur Sean McAuliffe proudly announces a new partnership with Fibre Glast Developments Corporation, LLC, a leading distributor of composite materials, for the upcoming 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo IMSA Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis (Sept. 18–20, 2025).Fibre Glast, notable for its ISO 9001:2015 and newly earned AS9120B aerospace certification, supplies composite materials to customers including IndyCar and NASCAR champions, the USA Olympic Luge team, over 1000 colleges, dozens of movie studios, Aerospace and Power Generation companies and thousands of DIY fabricators.Sean McAuliffe, professional driver and experienced entrepreneur from Huntington, NY, shared:“I’m thrilled to partner with a top-tier company like Fibre Glast. With their vast experience in composites, particularly in the wind power and aerospace industries, I’m looking forward to helping Fibre Glast build new relationships and do more business with the motorsports community.”Mark Knight, CEO of Fibre Glast Developments Corporation, LLC, added:“Aligning with Sean McAuliffe and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series continues to demonstrate how our certified composite materials perform in the most elite, high-speed environments. Motorsport underscores our dedication to detail, reliability, and industry-leading quality. As we like to say, ‘Composite materials when and where you need them.’ We’re proud to be part of this journey.”About Fibre GlastBased in Brookville, Ohio, Fibre Glast is a leading distributor of composite materials—serving sectors including aerospace and aviation, automotive, wind energy, marine, construction, and education. Known for its extensive product portfolio (from reinforcements, core materials, resins and vacuum bagging supplies to tools), same-day shipping, and customer-first ethos, Fibre Glast has built a reputation for excellence since its founding in 1957.About Sean McAuliffeSean McAuliffe is a professional race car driver and experienced entrepreneur from Huntington, NY, competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series with a larger mission: racing toward the 24 Hours of Daytona. His career highlights include championship wins in GT4 racing and podium finishes in the Porsche Sprint Challenge. Sean combines racing performance with storytelling, business acumen, and brand partnerships that deliver meaningful impact for his sponsors.Media Contact:For Fibre Glast:Craig HarvieuxMarketing Manager, Fibre Glast Developments Corporation, LLCcharvieux@fibreglast.comFor Sean McAuliffe

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.