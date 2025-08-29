McNulty Law Firm to Continue Legacy of Excellence in Texas Family Law

Zena D. McNulty Board-Certified Family Law Attorney in Fort Worth, Texas

Effective September 1, 2025, Johnson McNulty, PLLC will operate under a new name: McNulty Law Firm.

Our commitment to our clients remains unwavering.” — Zena D. McNulty

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective September 1, 2025, Johnson McNulty, PLLC will operate under a new name: McNulty Law Firm. The change reflects a new chapter for the practice under the sole leadership of founding partner Zena D. McNulty, a Board-Certified Family Law attorney recognized for her proven trial experience and client advocacy.

McNulty Law Firm will continue to provide trusted family law services from its Fort Worth office, serving clients across Texas with dedication and results. Families can rely on the firm for representation in divorce, child custody, child support, adoption, and other complex family law matters.

“Our commitment to our clients remains unwavering,” said McNulty. “McNulty Law Firm builds on the strong foundation we’ve created, with the same experienced team and the same focus on providing exceptional representation in life’s most challenging moments.”

About McNulty Law Firm

Led by Zena D. McNulty, McNulty Law Firm is a Texas-based family law practice providing compassionate, results-driven representation. Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, McNulty and her team—Chloe Day, Alissa Jackson, and Doug Wright—are experienced trial attorneys trusted for their skill in both courtroom litigation and negotiation. The firm is dedicated to protecting families, advocating for clients’ best interests, and delivering strong outcomes with integrity and care.

The McNulty Law Firm proudly serves clients in Fort Worth, Dallas, and throughout North Texas, handling every case with the focus and determination needed to guide clients through life’s most difficult legal challenges.

Services:

Divorce Law

Child Custody Law

Estate Planning Law

Probate Law

Adoption

Asset Division

High Net-Worth Property Division

Complex Child Custody

Interstate Child Custody

McNulty Law Firm

212 S. Main St., Ste. 120

Fort Worth, TX 76104

817-686-1112

www.themcnultylawfirm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.