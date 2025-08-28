Jose Luis Gonzalez Releases '90 Miles 2.0' — A True Story of Love, Freedom, and the Cost of Communism

90 Miles 2.0, by Jose Luis Gonzalez

A gripping family memoir that explores one family’s quest for liberty against the backdrop of Cuba’s decline under communism.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jose Luis Gonzalez has released 90 Miles 2.0, a powerful true story that blends family history, love, and political struggle into a deeply moving account of courage and survival. At once a love story and a historical testimony, the book chronicles the human cost of Cuba’s collapse under communism and the sacrifices made in pursuit of freedom.

Told through the lens of Gonzalez’s family, 90 Miles 2.0 follows the personal journey of his uncle, whose search for freedom mirrors the broader struggles of a nation caught in political turmoil. More than a retelling of history, the book is an intimate portrait of resilience, faith, and the unbreakable bonds of family in the face of oppression.

The inspiration for the book came from Gonzalez’s own family history. “Not only did my family suffer these events, but America also contributed to the demise of my mother country,” he explains. With a personal stake in the story, Gonzalez writes with both urgency and authenticity, preserving a piece of history that still reverberates through generations.

While rooted in Cuban history, 90 Miles 2.0 is written for everyone. Its themes of love, loss, sacrifice, and the longing for freedom are universal, resonating with readers across cultures who have experienced displacement or oppression. It serves as both a tribute to those who lived through Cuba’s darkest chapters and a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit.

Jose Luis Gonzalez, nephew of the book’s central figure, brings the story to life with both personal insight and historical context, weaving together the voices of his family with the larger forces that shaped Cuba’s destiny. His writing bridges the deeply intimate with the broadly political, drawing readers into the struggles, hopes, and sacrifices of individuals while also illuminating the wider historical consequences of communism’s grip on the island. Through his lens, the story becomes more than a retelling of the past—it transforms into a testament of love, resilience, and the universal yearning for freedom.

90 Miles 2.0 is available now through major online retailers. You can purchase the book or learn more here: https://www.joselgonzalez.com/

