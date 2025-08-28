Recognized by Influential Women 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly recognizes Joyce Anne Bucad in its 2025 feature, celebrating her as a dynamic and accomplished force in the culinary world. Currently serving as Executive Chef at Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Joyce brings a rare blend of pastry mastery and savory expertise to one of the city’s most prestigious dining destinations. Her career, rooted in dedication and creativity, has flourished across Las Vegas’ top properties, including Mandalay Bay and other renowned Caesars Entertainment venues, where she has shaped unforgettable culinary experiences defined by innovation, balance, and artistry.Joyce’s journey began with an Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts/Chef Training from The Art Institute of Las Vegas, a foundation that has since led to a series of remarkable achievements. She is best known for her celebrated victory on Chopped and her standout performance in the 2017/2018 Donut Dash episode, which culminated in an unforgettable opportunity to meet Martha Stewart. Along the way, she has worked under the mentorship of some of the culinary industry’s most esteemed names, including Chef Hubert Keller (Master Chef, Fleur De Lys, Burger Bar), Chef Roy Ellamar (Harvest by Roy Ellamar, Fine Company), Chef Christophe Feyt (USA Pastry Team Coach, Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie), Giada De Laurentiis (Giada, Pronto), and Chef Chris Santos (Vandal, Beauty & Essex, Stanton Social Prime), to name a few. Each collaboration enriched her expertise, sharpening the skills and creativity that now define her as a leader in the kitchen.While accolades and recognition highlight her talent, Joyce’s philosophy of leadership is grounded in humility. Known for her belief that “nothing is beneath me,” she leads by example, inspiring her team with a hands-on approach and a deep respect for every aspect of the craft. This mindset, combined with her perseverance and attention to detail, has propelled her to the forefront of the highly competitive culinary industry and earned her features in outlets such as Eater Las Vegas, MASN All Access, GMA Network News Online, Asia Times, and FOX5 Las Vegas.Joyce credits her success to an unwavering passion for her craft and a willingness to embrace every opportunity. The best career advice she ever received—to lead with humility and never consider any task beneath her—has guided her journey and continues to influence her leadership style today. To aspiring young women in the culinary arts, her message is clear: never compromise your values or work ethic, absorb as much knowledge as you can, and seek out mentors who can guide you through the challenges of the industry.At the heart of her work and life are values of compassion, community, and generosity. Joyce is committed to giving back, supporting organizations such as St. Jude’s and local food pantries, and using her platform to uplift others. Her story is a testament to resilience, purpose, and the power of pursuing one’s passion with authenticity and grace.Learn More about Joyce Anne Bucad:Through her Influential Women profile, https://adrianne-cooper.influentialwomen.com/profile/joyceanne-bucad Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

