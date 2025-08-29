Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons Hosts Bow Wow Meow Ball

ARF Hamptons 50 Years Logo ARF Executive Director Kimberly Nichols, Chuck Scarborough, Ellen Scarborough, Peter Marino, Isabelle Trapnell Marino ARF Board President, Mike Franzino (Photo credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Ellen Scarborough, Chuck Scarborough (Photo credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Elias Weiss Friedman aka The Dogist with Nala (Photo credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Nan Bush, Bruce Weber with Valor (Photo credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)

Ellen and Chuck Scarborough Presented the Champion of Animals Award for their love of animals and 25 years of support for ARF Hamptons

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF Hamptons) hosted the Bow Wow Meow Ball in the William P. Rayner Training Center which honored Ellen and Chuck Scarborough with the Champion of Animals Award in recognition of their more than twenty-five years of loyal support to ARF and their compassion towards animals in need.The celebration of ARF’s life-saving work for over 50 years took place on the 22-acre campus in East Hampton where over 400 guests from New York City and the Hamptons enjoyed cocktails, followed by dinner catered by Olivier Cheng within an elegant setting. Peter Marino along with his daughter and ARF Board Member Isabelle Trapnell Marino presented the Scarboroughs their award. Afterwards the party continued with dancing to music by DJ Othello.Joining in the evening’s festivities were the most important guests of all, a selection of ARF cats and dogs available for adoption. Other highlights of the night were the live auction and Call to Arms with auctioneer Jason Lamoreaux. The Call to Arms featured a film about a kitten name Squirt who was found on the side of the road in critical condition and the story of Monica, a senior Pit Bull Terrier who came to ARF in 2015 and spent years waiting for her special person. These films brought awareness to ARF’s mission and raised much needed funding for medical services.All proceeds from the evening will benefit ARF Hamptons, a leader on Long Island for the rescue and adoption of cats and dogs.Notable Attendees included: Ellen and Chuck Scarborough, Kimberly Nichols, Nan Bush and Bruce Weber, Elias Weiss Friedman (aka the Dogist), Lisa and Brian McCarthy, Katharine Rayner, Katharina Otto Bernstein and Nathan Bernstein, Sylvie and Olivier Chantecaille, Jessica Koenigsberg-Wurpel and William Koenigsberg, Peter Marino, Isabelle Trapnell-Marino, John Paulson and Alina de Almeida, Alex Papachristidis and Scott Nelson, Andy Sabin, Kathleen and Rainer Kirchgaessner, Ralph Gibson and James Wright, Virginia Coleman, Shahab and Libby Karmely, Barbara Washkowitz, Gordon Hoppe, Majo Prazenec and David Sidwell, Samantha Rudin Earls, Emilia Saint-Amand, Dale Ellen Leff, and Patsy and Jeff Tarr.Special thanks to sponsors including: Kontokosta Winery, Sag Harbor Florist, Broadview Gardens, Loaves & Fishes, Lisa McCarthy, Alex Papachristidis, Decker Design, Saint Brush, Deanna First, Eric Gunhus, EG Event Group, Better Man Distilling Co., Flecha Azul Tequila, Kidd Squid Brewing Co., Montauk Distilling Co., Race Lane Wine & Liquor, Sagaponack Farm Distillery, Vin74 Wines and Spirits, and Hamptons Magazine.About The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF Hamptons):Founded in 1974, ARF Hamptons is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing care and sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs until loving homes can be found. ARF is a leading animal rescue and adoption center on Long Island. In addition to its rescue and adoption program, ARF operates a pet food pantry, free spay/neuter clinics for feral cats, and year-round dog training and socialization classes.For more information, to adopt, or support ARF Hamptons mission, please visit www.arfhamptons.org IG: @arfhamptons | F: ARFHamptons | X / T: @ARF_Hamptons

