Rocket Launch Energy Recovery Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2029 with 14.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Rocket Launch Energy Recovery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Rocket Launch Energy Recovery Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a quick escalation in the scale of the rocket launch energy recovery market. Estimates indicate growth from $1.36 billion in 2024 to $1.57 billion in 2025. The projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) being at 14.9%. Enhancements in the historical period can be traced back to increased government financing for space endeavours, the incremental deployment of satellites aimed at communication and earth surveillance, an accentuated focus on cutting down launch expenditures, adoption of reusable launch vehicles, and nascent strides in the direction of energy efficiency and sustainability in the aerospace sector.

In the coming years, the market size for energy recovery from rocket launches is set to experience accelerated growth. It's projected to expand to a whopping $2.70 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. This growth in the anticipated period is due to a number of factors, such as the heightened demand for reusable launch systems, the increasing costs of launches necessitating efficiency strategies, a rising emphasis on environmentally friendly space missions, government subsidies promoting green aerospace technologies, and a spike in commercial satellite launches. Upcoming trends for the forecast period encompass the adoption of regenerative fuel technologies, the integration of thermal energy recovery systems, reusable launch vehicles' development, hybrid propulsion systems' deployment, and the use of advanced heat exchanger materials.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Rocket Launch Energy Recovery Market?

The rocket launch energy recovery market's growth is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing number of rocket launches. Rocket launches, which involve propelling a rocket into space to overcome Earth's gravitational pull using engine-generated thrust, are increasing mainly because of the growing demand for satellite-based services like internet connectivity, communication, navigation, and Earth observation. Rocket launch energy recovery boosts space launch systems by collecting and reusing energy from these launches, thus making the missions more effective and sustainable. It significantly minimizes energy wastage by endorsing reusable technologies, improving cost-efficiency, and lessening environmental damage. For instance, the Space Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the US, stated in January 2025 that there had been a 16% increase in orbital launch attempts in 2024, with 259 launches happening at an average rate of one every 34 hours, which is five hours more frequent than in 2023. Therefore, the escalating number of rocket launches is spurring the growth of the rocket launch energy recovery market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Rocket Launch Energy Recovery Market?

Major players in the Rocket Launch Energy Recovery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SpaceX Inc.

• Blue Origin LLC

• United Launch Alliance LLC

• Arianespace SA

• Relativity Space Inc.

• ispace Inc.

• Rocket Lab USA Inc.

• Firefly Aerospace Inc.

• Orbex Limited

• Stoke Space Technologies Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Rocket Launch Energy Recovery Market?

Leaders in the rocket launch energy recuperation market, such as energy storage solution providers, are concentrating on creating advanced systems to effectively collect, save and reuse energy created during space launches. These energy storage systems serve as a platform to store energy for use in the future thereby ensuring a steady and reliable source of power. For example, in October 2024, EnerSys, a firm based in the US that manufactures batteries, introduced their ABSL lithium-ion space battery on NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft. The spacecraft was propelled using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center. The battery will provide energy to the spacecraft's flight and scientific apparatus during almost 50 flybys around Jupiter's moon, Europa, to investigate its capability to sustain life - signifying a notable achievement through EnerSys’ partnership with NASA and the company's groundbreaking space battery blueprint.

How Is The Rocket Launch Energy Recovery Market Segmented?

The rocket launch energy recovery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Energy Recovery Systems, Energy Storage Systems, Control Systems

2) By Technology: Thermal Energy Recovery, Kinetic Energy Recovery, Electrical Energy Recovery

3) By Application: Commercial Space Launch, Military Space Launch, Scientific Space Exploration

Subsegments:

1) By Energy Recovery Systems: Thermal Energy Recovery Units, Kinetic Energy Recovery Systems, Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems, Turbine-Based Recovery Units, Regenerative Braking Systems

2) By Energy Storage Systems: Battery Storage Units, Supercapacitors, Flywheel Energy Storage, Thermal Energy Storage, Cryogenic Energy Storage

3) By Control Systems: Power Management Units (PMUs), Energy Flow Control Modules, Data Acquisition And Monitoring Systems, Real-Time Feedback Systems, Automation And Regulation Controllers

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Rocket Launch Energy Recovery Market?

In the 2025 Rocket Launch Energy Recovery Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region the previous year and forecasted growth projections are included. The report covers various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

