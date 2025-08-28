Motor Soft Starter Market Forecast USD 3.4 Bn by 2030 at 6.5% CAGR | Global Insights

Motor Soft Starter Market

Motor Soft Starter Market Sees Steady Growth with Technological Advancements in the U.S. and Japan

The U.S. and Japan motor soft starter markets are rising as industries push for energy-efficient systems, driving global growth to USD 3.4B by 2030” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

OSAKA, YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthDataM Intelligence - The global Motor Soft Starter Market is experiencing steady expansion, driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient motor control systems in industrial, commercial, and infrastructure sectors. According to DataM Intelligence analysis, the market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% (2024–2031).Soft starters are widely adopted across industries such as oil & gas, mining, water treatment, manufacturing, and building automation, offering reduced mechanical stress, extended equipment life, and compliance with increasingly stringent energy efficiency standards.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/motor-soft-starter-market Industry Developments – U.S. & Japan in Focus• United States:The U.S. market is witnessing strong adoption due to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) 2023 energy efficiency regulations, which emphasize motor efficiency improvements across industries. Manufacturing and HVAC segments have emerged as key demand drivers.• Japan:Japan’s “Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality” policy (revised in 2024) is accelerating demand for soft starters in renewable energy projects, particularly wind power and water treatment facilities. Japan is also home to leading automation manufacturers like Mitsubishi Electric and Fuji Electric, which are actively expanding product portfolios to meet domestic and export demand.Recent Mergers & Acquisitions• In July 2024, Schneider Electric announced a strategic acquisition of ETAP Automation’s motor control division, strengthening its position in smart motor control systems across North America and Asia-Pacific.• ABB Ltd. completed the acquisition of Siemens Low-Voltage Drives business in Japan (2023 Q4), a move aimed at expanding its industrial motor solutions portfolio in Asia, with a focus on soft starters and variable frequency drives (VFDs).These deals underscore the industry’s consolidation trend, where global giants are acquiring specialized technology players to expand market share and accelerate innovation.Key PlayersSiemens AGABB LtdEaton Corporation PLCSchneider Electric SEGeneral Electric CompanyEmerson Electric CoRockwell Automation, IncLittelfuse IncWEG SACrompton Greaves LimitedBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=motor-soft-starter-market New Product Launches• Siemens Energy (June 2024): Launched a new SINAMICS S220 Soft Starter Series in the U.S., designed for data centers and heavy manufacturing, featuring AI-driven predictive diagnostics to minimize downtime.• Fuji Electric (May 2024): Introduced its FRENIC-Eco+ Soft Starter Series in Japan, with an emphasis on renewable energy integration and reduced harmonic distortion, aligning with Japan’s carbon neutrality targets.Market Insights & Trends1. Digital Integration: The integration of IoT-enabled motor control systems is reshaping industrial automation, enabling predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring.2. Sustainability: Both U.S. and Japanese markets are leveraging soft starters for energy savings and emission reduction in compliance with global net-zero targets.3. Emerging Region: Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% (2024–2030), led by China and India, where large-scale infrastructure projects are boosting demand.Market Segmentation:By Voltage:The market is classified into low voltage and medium voltage motor soft starters. Low-voltage systems dominate industrial and commercial applications, while medium-voltage starters are preferred in heavy-duty industries requiring higher power control.By Rated Power (KW):Soft starters are segmented into up to 100 KW for small to mid-scale operations and above 100 KW for large industrial systems. The latter category is gaining traction in energy-intensive industries like oil & gas and mining.By Application:Key applications include pumps, fans, compressors, and other industrial equipment. These starters reduce mechanical stress and improve operational efficiency, making them vital in sectors with continuous, high-demand equipment use.By End-User:End-users span across oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, mining, and others. Growth is particularly strong in water treatment and power industries due to rising infrastructure investment and demand for efficient motor control solutions.Conclusion – DataM Intelligence PerspectiveAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Motor Soft Starter Market is at the center of industrial modernization, with U.S. regulatory mandates and Japan’s decarbonization roadmap driving sustained demand. Strategic mergers and product innovations are further strengthening global competition. 