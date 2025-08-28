Rose Wine Market CAGR to be at 8.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $5.78 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Rose Wine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Rose Wine Market?

The market size for rose wine has seen a robust expansion in the past few years. The forecast suggests a growth from $3.88 billion in 2024 to $4.21 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This progression during the historical phase is credited to factors such as the escalating demand for high-end wines, surge in casual drinking culture, attraction amongst younger demographic, the growing familiarity of wine tourism, and heightened awareness about the health benefits of wine.

The size of the rose wine market is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the upcoming years. The estimate suggests that this market will reach a worth of $5.78 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This expected growth during the projection period is primarily due to factors such as the expanding influence of social media, innovation in wine packaging, increasing preference for lighter beverages, the emerging trend of seasonal consumption, and the enhanced accessibility in emerging markets. The forecast period will also see major trends like progress in sustainable wine production, the use of artificial intelligence in marketing, the implementation of technology in vineyard management systems, innovations in environmentally friendly packaging design, and advancements in low-alcohol rosé offerings.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Rose Wine Market?

Anticipations of growth in the rosé wine market are being fuelled by an increasing interest in low-alcohol beverages. These drinks, which typically contain less than 3.5% alcohol by volume, offer a softer alternative to regular alcoholic beverages. The growing emphasis on health consciousness and a societal shift towards moderation and wellness are leading to a greater demand for low-alcohol options. Rosé wine complements this shift perfectly by providing flavor-filled, invigorating choice that attracts a broad consumer base. It strikes the right balance for social occasions with its blend of taste and moderate alcohol, catering to both health-centric and casual drinkers. For example, a report by Fentimans, a UK-based botanical drink firm, showed that half of its consumer base purchased mocktails or virgin alternatives in 2024, a significant increase from 35% in 2023. As a result, the surging interest in low-alcohol beverages is fuelling the advancement of the rosé wine market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Rose Wine Market?

Major players in the Rose Wine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pernod Ricard

• Constellation Brands

• E. & J. Gallo Winery

• Treasury Wine Estates

• Château Miraval

• Sula Vineyards Private Limited

• Gérard Bertrand Wines

• Wölffer Estate Vineyard Inc.

• Bodegas Muga

• Moët Hennessy

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Rose Wine Industry?

Key players in the rose wine industry are concentrating their efforts on creating unique offerings, such as wellness oriented wines, in response to the increased consumer preference for healthier lifestyle choices without foregoing taste or quality. Wellness focused wines are specially designed or promoted to be appealing for those who place health and wellbeing first. These wines usually contain less alcohol, fewer sugar quantities, minimal additives, and derive from either organically or sustainably cultivated grapes. Sometimes, these wines even offer the additional benefit of antioxidants or organic components. Take for example, FitVine Wine, an American craft wine brand, that in May 2025, introduced a fresh sparkling rose wine in a resealable 750-milliliter aluminium bottle, thereby broadening its range of wellness orientated, low-sugar wines targeted at consumers prioritizing an active lifestyle and wellbeing. This new addition not only ensures easy portability and freshness but also stays true to the brand's promise of clean-label, aided by eco-friendly packaging, making it a perfect, on-the-move choice for wine aficionados who equally value fitness and taste.

What Segments Are Covered In The Rose Wine Market Report?

The rose wine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Sparkling Wine, Still Wine

2) By Product: Grenache, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Malbec

3) By Body Type: Full-Bodied, Medium-Bodied, Light-Bodied

4) By Color: Red Wine, Rose Wine, White Wine

5) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket, Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Fortified Wine And Vermouth: Aromatized Rose Vermouth, Sweet Fortified Rose Wine, Dry Fortified Rose Wine, Herbal-Infused Rose Aperitifs

2) By Sparkling Wine: Traditional Method Sparkling Rose, Charmat Method Sparkling Rose, Rose Prosecco, Sparkling Muscat Rosé

3) By Still Wine: Dry Still Rosé, Off-Dry Still Rosé, Sweet Still Rosé, Organic Still Rosé, Biodynamic Still Rosé

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Rose Wine Market?

In 2024, Europe held the dominant position in the global rose wine market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth in the predicted timeframe. A comprehensive examination of the rose wine market encompasses regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

