Siding And Decking Market to Expand at a 6% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $76.26 Billion

How Much Is The Siding And Decking Market Worth?

The market size for siding and decking has experienced significant growth over the past few years. Predictions indicate an upsurge from $56.84 billion in 2024 to $60.40 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increased urbanization, expansion in renovation operations, rising disposable income, development in climate-resilient construction, and population increase.

In the forthcoming years, the siding and decking market is predicted to demonstrate significant growth, potentially reaching a total value of $76.26 billion by 2029. This would require a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This expected growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as expansion in the housing industry, increasing DIY projects, growth in the tourism and hospitality sectors, evolution of e-commerce, and government grants towards eco-friendly structures. Upcoming trends in this forecast period comprise the fast adoption of innovative technology in building, the arrival of prefab solutions, an increase in demand for products resistant to termites and mold, the rise of digital fabrication and 3D printing, and collaborations with builders and developers.

What Are The Factors Driving The Siding And Decking Market?

The escalation in the need for housing and business facilities is projected to boost the siding and decking market's expansion. Residential and commercial zones are defined areas where people reside and where business or professional operations take place, respectively. The upswing in demand for these spaces is largely due to accelerated urbanization, compounding people into urban areas and increasing the requirement for both residential and commercial structures. With the continued construction and expansion of buildings, siding and decking become more imperative as they are central to exterior finishes and the creation of practical outdoor spaces. For example, a report divulged by the Census Bureau, a governmental institution in the US, in June 2025 stated that the annual rate of private housing completions in May, calculated on a seasonally adjusted basis, had reached 1,526,000 – an upturn of 5.4% (±12.0%) from the revised figure of 1,448,000 in April. Thus, the amplifying need for residential and commercial spaces is catalyzing the advancement of the siding and decking market.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Siding And Decking Sector?

Leading companies within the siding and decking market are aiming to create innovative solutions, including those with lightweight properties, which offer increased versatility for both renovations and new buildings. Lightweight sidings, a type of exterior cladding material, are noted for their lower weight which simplifies their handling, transportation, and installation, all while ensuring aesthetics and security of buildings. In an example from February 2024, UK-based Millboard, a significant supplier of decking and cladding solutions, unveiled two new hues in their premium Envello Shadow Line+ siding line. The unique characteristics of this range include its remarkable durability, low upkeep, and authentic wood-like appearance. The recently included Salt Blue and Sage Green tints are inspired by nature's colors, offering a novel design perspective for outdoor areas. These colors imitate painted timber's appeal but offer a lighter and more appealing variation to traditional fiber cement boards. The additional colors facilitate the creation of more resilient and innovative exterior designs.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Siding And Decking Market Share?

The siding and decking market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Siding, Decking

2) By Material Type: Wood, Vinyl, Composite, Metal, Fiber Cement

3) By Installment Type: Pre-Installed, Do-It-Yourself (DIY), Professional Installation

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

5) By End-User Lifestyle: Luxury, Mid-Range, Economy

Subsegments:

1) By Siding: Wood Siding, Vinyl Siding, Fiber Cement Siding, Metal Siding, Engineered Wood Siding

2) By Decking: Wood Decking, Composite Decking, PVC Decking, Aluminum Decking, Concrete Decking

What Are The Regional Trends In The Siding And Decking Market?

For the year referenced in the Siding And Decking Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the region leading in market size. Anticipations point towards Asia-Pacific as the region with the most substantial growth during the forecast period. The report includes market data from diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

