James Hays Joins IFC Wealth Management as Executive Chairman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Hays has joined IFC Wealth Management, parent company of IFC Advisors, as executive chairman. Mr. Hays is a respected financial services leader with more than 30 years of experience. He previously served as president and chief executive officer of Wells Fargo Advisors and led Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management Client Relationship Group. Today, he works closely with financial services companies and technology providers, advising and supporting firms that are shaping the future of wealth management. He also holds board and advisory positions with several innovative organizations across the industry.“I’m excited to join a firm that has created a model that intentionally embeds impact intothe DNA of wealth management,” Hays said. “With their wealth management process,Purpose Architecture™, IFC Wealth Management is building an approach that integratesfinancial success with philanthropic benefits.”According to IFC Managing Partner, Marc Ackerman, “As executive chairman, Jim brings ahighly unique combination of talents, experience, wisdom and discernment which will helpguide IFC’s long-term strategy and focus on our purpose of positively impactingindividuals, families and communities.”IFC Wealth Management is broadening its footprint across the country through both organic growth and strategic partnerships. With a model that emphasizes purpose-driven planning, innovation, and client care, the firm is increasingly recognized as a destination for advisors and clients seeking a values-aligned approach to wealth management.###About IFC Wealth ManagementIFC Wealth Management is the parent company to IFC Advisors.About IFC AdvisorsIFC Advisors has been a trusted name in wealth management for over two decades,Serving clients nationwide with integrity and expertise. As a multi-custodian independent advisory firm (partnering with TradePMR, Wells Fargo, Fidelity, and Schwab), the firm is committed to redefining wealth management by focusing on purpose, innovation, and meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.ifcadvisors.com Media ContactHelen K. BowHellcat15@comcast.net or 832-962-1452

