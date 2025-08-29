Oklahoma Woman Born Without Arms Regains Independence Through Advanced Dental Treatment

Dr. Fullington and DeeDee after dental implants

Local dentist donates time and expertise to help patient without arms overcome lifelong challenges

This was about more than teeth. It was about restoring confidence, dignity, and the freedom she had worked so hard to maintain her entire life.” — Dr. John Fullington, DDS

YUKON, OK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A life-changing treatment at a local dentist office in Yukon has given Deedee Tubby, a woman born without arms, the ability to smile, eat, and live independently again.

Deedee had spent her entire life defying the odds. Born without arms, she mastered everyday tasks using her feet—cooking, cleaning, even driving—living completely independently despite challenges that many would find overwhelming. Her determination became her identity. “I’ve always prided myself on being independent,” she said. “If there was a way to do it, I would figure it out.”

But everything changed after a winter accident left Deedee with severe dental trauma. She was fitted with traditional dentures—an option requiring daily insertion and removal, tasks impossible for someone without arms. For a woman who had built her life around self-sufficiency, the experience was crushing.

“I felt like I looked terrible,” Deedee shared. “And worse, I had to rely on someone else every single day for something so basic. That was devastating.”

Enter Dr. John Fullington, a compassionate Yukon dentist and former U.S. Navy dental officer known for tackling complex cases. When he met Deedee, he saw more than a dental challenge—he saw a woman who had spent her life fighting for independence.

“From the moment I met Deedee, I knew this was about more than teeth,” Dr. Fullington explained. “It was about restoring confidence, dignity, and the freedom she had worked so hard to maintain her entire life.”

His solution? A fixed dental implant system—a permanent, secure solution that stays in place and requires no daily removal, meaning Deedee could once again live without depending on anyone.

The treatment spanned several months, involving meticulous planning and collaboration. On reveal day, when Deedee saw her new smile for the first time, she was overwhelmed.

“I can’t thank you enough.” Deedee said.

The transformation was made possible through the generosity of Dr. Fullington and his team, who donated their time and expertise, and Zest Dental Solutions, who provided the advanced implant materials and components that made this permanent solution possible.

Today, Deedee enjoys her favorite meals without assistance and faces the world with renewed confidence. Her story is a powerful reminder of how compassionate care and modern dentistry can profoundly impact lives—especially for those facing extraordinary challenges.

For more information about Dr. Fullington and Redeemed Smiles, visit www.redeemedsmiles.dentist or call (405) 237-6453.

About Redeemed Smiles

Redeemed Smiles, led by Dr. John Fullington, proudly serves the Yukon, OK community with comprehensive dental care and advanced implant solutions for complex cases. Dr. Fullington earned his DDS from the University of Oklahoma and was recently named Best Dentist in the 405 by 405 Magazine.

A New Smile, A New Beginning: Deedee's Journey to Independence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.