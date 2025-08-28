Chapter Supercharges Its RenoTech Platform, Redefining the Future of Smarter Home Renovations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful launch of its proprietary RenoTech platform, Chapter, a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience, announced today its investment in next-generation software to further personalize the renovation experience. By combining cutting-edge technology with a human-first approach, Chapter continues to set the pace for the industry with renovations that are transparent, on-time, and on-budget.

The latest advancements include predictive scheduling, AI-powered enhancements, and intelligent design recommendations to help clients better visualize their projects, avoid costly delays, and make more informed design decisions. By streamlining operational details, RenoTech allows Chapter team members to devote more time to dedicated personal attention, ensuring they are fully present, engaged, and deeply involved with clients throughout every stage of the renovation process.

“Despite widespread talk of digital transformation, more than 40% of construction companies still don’t use project management software and don’t view technology as central to their business strategy,” said Eli Moyal, Co-Founder and COO of Chapter. “We see this gap as a competitive advantage and space for RenoTech to serve as more than just software, but as a smarter, more transparent, and deeply client-focused renovation process.”

Designed to eliminate longstanding industry pain points, like disjointed communication and unpredictable costs, the RenoTech platform serves as a centralized digital command center that provides client access to all project-related information. Homeowners gain real-time visibility into construction progress, direct communication with their project team, instant approvals, secure payments, and access to updated documentation all at their fingertips.

“With the proven success of RenoTech’s rollout, we’re continuing the development of next-gen features that enhance home renovations through personalization, transparency, and real-time insights,” added Moyal. “The platform consistently proves its value in helping clients manage complex projects more easily, and our investment in digital platform innovations will deepen that impact by making timelines smarter and design decisions more intuitive.”

To that end, Chapter clients benefit from cost visibility, streamlined design communication, and the option for a 24/7 live video stream of active work to enhance transparency from start to finish. Design coordination is also a core focus of RenoTech, allowing Chapter’s in-house teams to remain connected with clients to support outcomes that are consistent with their pre-established design plans.

“Chapter's growth comes at a time when homeowners increasingly value efficiency, quality, and transparency in home improvement projects,” said Moyal. “Our tech-driven, yet people-centered, approach eliminates uncertainty, budget concerns, and timeline anxiety by transforming what is often a stressful process into an inspiring and empowering experience.”

These intelligent software solutions reflect Chapter’s commitment to modernizing the renovation journey while fueling the company’s continued growth across New York City, Miami, New Jersey, Westchester, Connecticut, and the Hamptons.

For more information about Chapter and its innovative approach to home renovation, visit hellochapter.com.

About Chapter

Chapter is a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience. Its mission is to create dream homes that reflect each homeowner's unique style through high-quality, innovative renovation solutions. Chapter specializes in complete renovations, home additions, kitchens, and bathroom remodels. Committed to exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, Chapter integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance the renovation journey through its proprietary RenoTech™ platform. It leverages AI and advanced digital solutions to streamline communication and elevate the client experience—ensuring a seamless, modern, and mindful process. To learn more, please visit hellochapter.com.

