KFSHRC Expands Access with 24/7 Emergency Virtual Clinic, Serving Over 23,500 Patients in First Year

A KFSHRC physician provides real-time guidance through the 24/7 Emergency Department Virtual Clinic, supporting patients and caregivers remotely.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) announced that its 24/7 Emergency Department (ED) Virtual Clinic has delivered more than 23,500 consultations in its first year, easing pressure on emergency rooms and ensuring faster access to specialist care across Saudi Arabia.Launched at the beginning of 2024, the service addresses a critical challenge: nearly 70% of KFSHRC patients live outside Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah, where the hospital’s main centers are located. Many of them face complex conditions that local facilities cannot always manage in emergencies. By connecting directly with KFSHRC ED physicians, patients receive immediate guidance, reducing unnecessary travel and delays in care.As one of the few institution-based models documented globally, the clinic manages stable cases virtually, while urgent symptoms such as chest pain or altered consciousness are directed to the nearest emergency department. When prescriptions are needed, they are mailed to patients’ homes, minimizing hospital visits and supporting continuity of care.On average, around 2,000 patients benefit from the service each month. Without it, these cases would have added significantly to the daily load of KFSHRC’s emergency departments, limiting capacity to respond quickly to the most critical conditions. The program has since expanded into additional specialties, including adult hematology, heart care, and pharmacy consultations.Patients with advanced illnesses now receive ongoing support and timely advice on medications and side effects. Engagement has exceeded expectations, underscoring the demand for specialist care delivered remotely with direct access to KFSHRC expertise.KFSHRC noted that the initiative reflects its broader commitment to improving patient access, enhancing efficiency, and strengthening the national healthcare system by supporting local physicians with real-time specialist input.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

