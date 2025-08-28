Bell Integration Mental Health Champion is a Finalist at the CRN Women & Diversity in Channel Awards 2025

Samantha Canaway is a Finalist for Mental Health Champion of the Year 2025 Sam Canaway Mental Health First Aid team at work Bell Integration logo

The awards highlight the importance of increasing representation of women and championing diversity across the tech industry.

To be considered among such inspiring individuals is a huge honour and to have mental health recognised on this kind of platform means more than I can express.” — Samantha Canaway, Partner & Alliances Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samantha Canaway , a dedicated advocate for mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, has been shortlisted for Mental Health Champion of the Year. The CRN 2025 awards take place on 9 October at The Brewery in London.Ms Canaway leads Bell Integration’s Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) team initiative, which has created a safe space for employees to speak openly and have access to support when needed. Promoting an open and collaborative culture is important to the MHFA team, believing that a work environment where employees feel valued for who they are strengthens the organisation as a whole. The team continually looks for new and engaging ways to break down the stigma of mental health.“Supporting Mental Health in the workplace isn’t a one-off project or tick box exercise for me, it’s something I am deeply passionate about, and remain committed to embedding it into our core practices as a people-centric organisation here at Bell. This recognition provides a moment to reflect on the importance of real action, not just because we have to but because it is the right thing to do and something we want to do as a business in support of all the great people who work across all of Bell’s regions."Continuing, she said “To be considered among such inspiring individuals is a huge honour and to have mental health recognised on this kind of platform means more than I can express.”The purpose of the CRN Women & Diversity in Channel Awards is to recognise and celebrate women and diversity in the channel, and to highlight the importance of increasing representation and championing diversity across the technology industry.“We feel that shouting about the accomplishments of women in the channel - not because they are women, but because their accomplishments are worth shouting about - can play an important role in tackling under-representation.” – CRN UKThe awards not only honour individual achievements but also serve as a platform for promoting diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. As Partner and Alliances Director, Ms Canaway is a senior woman in tech and a fitting nominee for her award on 9th October.On hearing about Samantha being shortlisted for the Mental Health Champion award, her colleague Vicky Whitey, Governance Risk & Compliance Director said: “Amazing to be nominated, so well deserved. You do an amazing job at Bell in keeping us all honest and on point with our mental health.”About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud and Security, Data Centre Migration, and AI. Headquartered in the UK and employing close to 1000 people across the globe, Bell Integration provides a comprehensive lifecycle of multi-vendor services that address the pain points of deploying, managing, supporting, and decommissioning modern, hybrid IT environments.

