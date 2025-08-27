Coleman Technologies Named MSP of the Year for Delivering Secure, Scalable IT That Fuels Business Growth

Coleman Technologies CEO Darren Coleman accepts MSP of the Year at Vision 25.

The MSP of the Year honor highlights Coleman Technologies’ leadership in protecting data, reducing risk, and driving measurable business results.

This award validates our commitment to delivering IT that keeps businesses secure, efficient, and positioned for growth.” — Darren Coleman

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coleman Technologies Inc. (CEO – Darren Coleman) received the prestigious "MSP of the Year" award at The 20's annual VISION conference in Plano, Texas.

The multi-day event drew hundreds of growth-minded managed service providers (MSPs) from all over North America for 2+ days dedicated to strategies and insights for MSP success. The "MSP of the Year" award, voted on by peers, underscores Coleman Technologies' proactive role within The 20's MSP community as well as the company's commitment to collaborative growth.

Tim Conkle, founder and CEO of The 20, a business development group boasting 170+ MSP members, praised Coleman Technologies' remarkable growth and community engagement.

"Darren has built an incredibly strong team and achieved monumental growth as a member of our group," said Conkle. "But more than that, he has consistently engaged with other MSPs in our community, serving as a true ambassador for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and the values that make our network shine. His leadership sets a standard that others aspire to follow, and calling this award well-deserved would be an understatement."

Coleman reflected on the recognition and The 20's role in helping his company reach new heights.

"I've been in this industry for more than two decades, and joining The 20 was a true game-changer—helping us add operational maturity, scale, and 24/7 service capabilities," Coleman said. "It's a huge honor to be recognized by my peers in this fashion, and this award isn't just a tribute to our team; it's a testament to the collaborative and forward-looking community that has helped us reach this point."

The "MSP of the Year" award is one of the most prestigious honors within The 20, reserved for MSPs demonstrating exceptional growth, client satisfaction, and peer-focused engagement and leadership.

As Coleman Technologies continues to grow, it remains committed to sharing knowledge, empowering clients to operate more efficiently and securely, and driving excellence across the IT industry.

For more information about Coleman Technologies and their leading managed IT services, please visit www.colemantechnologies.com.

About The 20 MSP Group

The 20 MSP Group is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely North America-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com.

About Coleman Technologies

Coleman Technologies is the leader in managed IT and cybersecurity services, trusted by businesses to protect their data, drive efficiency, and fuel growth. With 24/7/365 support, award-winning service, and a proven multi-layered security approach, Coleman delivers more than IT — it delivers peace of mind. Recognized as MSP of the Year, Coleman Technologies continues to set the benchmark for excellence, innovation, and client-focused IT leadership.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.