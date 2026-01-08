Propane Tank Manufacturer Metsa Tanks Launches New Website With Expanded Product Page

Propane Tank Supplier

NUEVO LEON, MONTERREY, MEXICO, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metsa Tanks, a premier North American distributor and propane tank manufacturer , announces the launch of its new website aimed at providing a fresh, user-friendly experience for their customers, designed with a modern appearance. The redesigned platform features simplified navigation, and improved access to product information, resources, and support.The updated product pages now include improved specifications, expanded descriptions, updated certifications, and new 3D renderings that showcase the company’s tanks, options, and capabilities with greater clarity. Visitors can also explore improved sections for underground and aboveground tanks, dispensers, risers, and domes, reflecting Metsa’s continually expanding product lines.A new Customer Portal will launch in 2026. This secure online hub will give customers access to critical documents and resources, with planned additions including order tracking, service tools, installation documentation, warranty information, and a full client dashboard designed to streamline communication and support.“At Metsa, we continue to strive toward elevating our customers’ experience with everything we offer, and that includes the launch of our new website,” said Robert Kenney, CEO of Metsa. “We look forward to the launch of our customer portal in 2026. Customers will find this platform easy to use and navigate, which allows us to meet their needs and provide superior customer service.”About Metsa TanksMetsa Tanks is a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of high quality propane tanks, serving the United States and Canada. They serve propane marketers, distributors, and agriculture customers with end-to-end peace of mind built on their factory floor, delivered by the company's in-house fleet, and backed by industry-leading warranties and highly trained reps who provide a single point of contact and solutions all the way to installation. Learn more about Metsa Tanks’ focus on excellence, safety, and trust: https://www.metsa.com

