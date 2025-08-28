Oncoscope-AI Launches Edge for Leaders Shaping the Next Standard of Cancer Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oncoscope-AI , a pioneer in real-time oncology evidence solutions, today announced the launch of Oncoscope Edge, a premium decision-support platform designed for oncology leaders and decision-makers who demand comprehensive, flexible, and actionable insights.In today’s fast-moving oncology landscape, specialists face an overwhelming volume of data—from thousands of new clinical trials to rapidly evolving guidelines and regulatory updates. Oncoscope Edge empowers oncologists, fellows-in-training, researchers, and educators with advanced tools to find, filter, and synthesize the evidence that matters most.“Oncoscope Edge is built for the leaders shaping the next standard of care,” said Anna Forsythe, PharmD, MBA, Founder and CEO of Oncoscope-AI. “Whether you are preparing for a congress talk, conducting a scientific project, guiding a tumor board, or training the next generation of oncologists, Edge delivers clarity from complexity—instantly.”Advanced Features of Oncoscope Edge include:• Interactive Disease Maps: Explore oncology data from multiple entry points—disease stage, biomarker, or intervention category. For example, “see all antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) trials in breast cancer” with just one click.• Powerful Study Filters: Search by congress (ASCO, ESMO, IASLC, and more) to review presentations, or filter by population of interest, such as “patients with brain metastases.” These features enable clinicians to pinpoint the most relevant studies, whether it is for therapy planning or to prep for a recertification exam.• Custom Reports On Demand: Generate downloadable summary reports tailored to selected studies. Each report preserves direct links to original publications, guidelines, and FDA approvals, providing traceable evidence to support decision-making.With these capabilities, Oncoscope Edge goes beyond surface-level searches, available now in Oncology-AI’s Essential tool, to deliver deeper, customizable searches and user-generated reports—enabling oncology leaders to stay ahead in a field where evidence evolves daily.About Oncoscope-AIOncoscope-AI is the first real-time oncology information platform integrating treatment data, guidelines, peer-reviewed publications, and regulatory approvals. By combining AI-powered systematic literature reviews with expert human validation, Oncoscope ensures that oncology decision-making is grounded in the most current and reliable evidence.For more information about Oncoscope Edge, visit Oncoscope-AI website Sign-up for a free license key (verified health care professionals only) or to receive a demo.

