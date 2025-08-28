MEW Teams Up With 223 to Launch Limited Edition Blind Box Collection - Bringing MEW to Collectors Worldwide

First drop in Catch MEW If You Can series will feature six unique collectible vehicles, release set for late September

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a cat-themed meme coin on Solana is now poised to become the next viral entertainment franchise as MEW has entered into a strategic partnership with 223 , the rapidly growing spin-out venture from JCorp , one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of licensed consumer products.This partnership will expedite the evolution of MEW and its 3D animated TV series, giving fans access to exclusive products, including 223’s proprietary connected collectibles which are powered by NFC chip technology.Through this collaboration, 223 has acquired the master license to MEW and will take the lead in manufacturing, distributing, and sub-licensing MEW products, including toys, apparel, and accessories.“MEW is growing into an immersive transmedia brand with a passionate community eager to join the MEW rebellion,” said Cole Gurman, CEO of 223. “We’re opening the door for fans by creating one-of-a-kind experiences and collectibles that turn them into active participants in the story.”Backed by JCorp's legacy of over 60 years, 223 brings MEW into a global network that has generated billions in retail sales with a portfolio of over 150+ global IPs, including Marvel, UFC, Coca-Cola and more. JCorp's products are widely distributed through major global retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Tesco, with in-house design teams and robust production and distribution infrastructure capable of delivering at scale.“The MEW universe continues to expand,” said a MEW spokesperson. “With 223 and JCorp behind us, we’re bridging onchain culture with the real world through blind box collections, IRL drops, and community-powered experiences. It’s time for our holders to step into the rebellion, not just watch it.”By partnering with 223, MEW joins a select group of culturally-driven IPs breaking into the mainstream through bold licensing strategies that blend viral internet momentum with established retail frameworks.About MewMEW is a narrative-driven memecoin and emerging media brand built on the Solana blockchain. A lone cat fighting for identity in a space dominated by dog-themed tokens like DOGE and SHIB, MEW is the symbolic underdog, set to take the world by storm by bringing together culture, community and creativity. MEW can be found on X: https://x.com/mew and on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/catinadogsworld About 223Spinout venture of JCorp, 223 is a leading IP incubator, global master licensee, and dynamic marketplace specializing in NFC-enabled, phygital collectibles. As an IP monetization engine, 223 transforms physical products into interactive digital experiences--unlocking new value across fandom, retail, and culture. Alongside established IP, 223 cultivates a portfolio of breakout brands, giving partners early access to tomorrow's cultural hits.

