GVT Unveils FAMCare's Visions 2 Configuration Engine: Redefining Case Management, One Form at a Time

FAMCare Rapid Case Management Platform FAMCare Visions 2.0 Configuration Engine

Build powerful forms, automate workflows, and launch faster with Visions 2—FAMCare’s low-code engine built to transform case management from the inside out.

Visions 2 empowers changemakers—program managers, analysts, and system administrators—with low-code tools for speed, control, and freedom from long dev cycles. Forms & reports have never been easier!” — George Ritacco, Vice President of Client Services at GVT

ST LOUIS, MO, MO, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Vision Technologies (GVT) is proud to announce the launch of its powerful and intuitive Visions 2 Configuration Engine , the form-building and workflow design technology behind the next generation of the FAMCare Rapid Case Management Platform . Built for today’s agile human services agencies, the Visions 2 engine empowers organizations to configure, launch, and evolve their own case management tools—without writing a single line of code.From Concept to Caseflow—In MinutesImagine taking a new program idea or service offering and building a fully functional, HIPAA-compliant case intake form before lunch. With Visions 2, that’s not a fantasy—it’s the new standard.Whether it’s an assessment form, referral process, or service plan, Visions 2 gives your agency the ability to:• Drag-and-drop fields to build dynamic, mobile-friendly forms• Configure workflows based on your real-world processes• Instantly generate reporting tables for real-time insights• Control access and security at a granular level“Visions 2 was built for the changemakers—the program managers, analysts, and frontline staff who need their systems to keep pace with the people they serve,” said George Ritacco, VP of Client Services at GVT. “It’s about speed, control, and freeing agencies from long development cycles. This is low-code configuration built for impact. "Purpose-Built for Real-World AgenciesVisions 2 isn’t just a form builder. It’s a living blueprint for every workflow in your organization—referral intake, court processing, behavioral health evaluations, foster care tracking, aging services assessments, victim support workflows, and beyond. And when you build a form, FAMCare’s report builder automatically updates, meaning your data is ready to analyze the moment your form goes live. This tight integration between form design and analytics is just one reason agencies are turning to FAMCare as the future of case management.Why Agencies Are Making the Switch✔️ No developer required – empower your own staff to build and adjust forms✔️ Rapid deployment – configure forms and go live in hours, not weeks✔️ Complete control – tweak forms anytime, without waiting on IT✔️ Built-in reporting sync – every form change flows into reporting tools“The Visions 2 engine gave us the freedom to adapt on the fly,” said a system administrator from a statewide juvenile justice agency. “We built a custom risk assessment tool in a day—and we’re already using the data in our dashboards.”See It in Action - Want to see how your agency could build, launch, and measure programs faster than ever? Visit www.famcare.net/advantages

Discover how FAMCare’s Visions 2 Configuration Engine puts you in control.

