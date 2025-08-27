August 27, 2025 - Danville Woman Sentenced for Health Care Fraud

Commonwealth of Virginia

Danville Woman Sentenced for Health Care Fraud

Jacquelyn Farrish Stole Over $116,000 from Medicaid; Will Serve Five Years’ Probation

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville, Virginia woman, who claimed to receive almost 10,000 hours of personal care services from her estranged husband but never actually received those services, resulting in a loss to Medicaid of over $116,000, was sentenced today to five years’ probation, 12 months of which must be served on home detention.

Jacquelyn Farrish, 62, pled guilty in February 2025 to one count of health care fraud. In addition to probation, Farrish was ordered to pay $116,536 in restitution to the Virginia Medicaid program and will be required to perform 200 hours of community service.

According to court documents, Farrish was married to A.L., a Medicaid recipient who was receiving Agency Directed Care Services. Until approximately 2017, Farrish and A.L. resided in Northern Virginia, at which time Farrish moved to Danville, Virginia, while A.L. continued living in Northern Virginia. A.L. later moved to Richmond, Virginia.

In October 2018, Farrish applied to receive services from the Consumer Directed Care Program. She listed A.L. as the paid personal card attendant who would be providing her with home health care and respite care services, even though A.L. did not live in Danville.

From October 2018 through February 2023, Farrish submitted and approved fraudulent timesheets, used A.L.’s personal information, and claimed A.L. provided services that were not rendered.

In total, Farrish claimed 9,819 hours of personal care attendant services that were not performed. As a result, the total loss to Medicaid was $116,536.

Robert N. Tracci, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement.

The Department of Health and Human Services- Office of the Inspector General and the Virginia Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlene Day and Special Assistant United States Attorney and Assistant Attorney General Nicole Terry are prosecuting the case.

