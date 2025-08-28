CareBuilders at Home Makes its Debut on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

CareBuilders at Home earns a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies in senior home care.

This recognition is a direct result of the hard work and passion of our franchise owners, caregivers, and support teams.” — David Savitsky, CEO and founder of CareBuilders at Home

NEW HYDE PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareBuilders at Home , a national leader in non-medical home care services, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States by Inc. magazine. The company ranked No. 3,469 on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list, which honors the nation’s most successful independent businesses based on revenue growth.Founded on a commitment to compassionate, personalized care, CareBuilders at Home has experienced rapid growth by expanding its franchise network, innovating in service delivery, and focusing on the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities. The company’s continued success reflects both its strong operational model and its deep commitment to client well-being.“This recognition is a direct result of the hard work and passion of our franchise owners, caregivers, and support teams,” said David Savitsky, CEO and founder of CareBuilders at Home. “We are honored to be part of the Inc. 5000 and grateful for the trust our clients and their families place in us every day.”Over the last year, CareBuilders at Home has added 24 new franchise locations, expanding into New Mexico, Utah, Virginia, and Florida, and increasing its national footprint. This growth has allowed the company to bring its trusted care model to thousands more seniors and families who want to remain safe and independent at home.“From day one, our mission has been to help people live safely and comfortably at home,” added Stephen Savitsky, co-founder. “This milestone is a testament to the power of that mission and the strength of the CareBuilders community nationwide.”The Inc. 5000 list, produced annually since 1982, is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Companies on the list have demonstrated significant revenue growth over a three-year period and are celebrated for their innovation, resilience, and leadership.About CareBuilders at HomeCareBuilders at Home is one of the nation’s most trusted providers of non-medical, in-home care for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Through a growing network of locally owned offices, the company helps clients live safely, comfortably, and with dignity in the place they call home. Services range from personal care and companionship to transportation, respite for family caregivers, and assistance with everyday tasks — all delivered with professionalism, compassion, and respect. With decades of proven experience and the resources of a national organization, CareBuilders at Home offers the best of both worlds: the strength and reliability of a recognized leader paired with the attentive, personalized service only a local team can

CareBuilders at Home Franchise Opportunities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.