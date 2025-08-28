From Research to Reality: Promotion Power Exposes Why the Career Ladder Is Broken for Women—and How to Fix It

Promotion Power: Five Disruptive Career Moves for Modern Women

This Labor Day, Promotion Power Honors Women at Work with 5 Disruptive Strategies to Break Barriers and Redefine Success

With Promotion Power, we’re not offering cookie-cutter advice. We’re providing disruptive strategies that women can immediately apply to move forward with confidence and power.” — Dr. Marilou Ryder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Book Declares the End of Outdated Career Rules for Women — and Launches a Disruptive New Playbook”

Why do some women rise—while others remain stuck? The bold new book Promotion Power: Five Disruptive Career Moves for Modern Women sets out to answer that question with clarity, courage, and strategy.

Written by five powerhouse women—four of whom are recent doctoral graduates from UMass Global—this compelling collaboration brings years of research, lived experience, and dissertation work to the forefront, cracking the code on what propels women forward in today’s workplace.

Promotion Power is more than a career guide. It’s a career game-changer. Grounded in real-world data and rooted in each author’s original research, the book introduces five disruptive strategies that bypass outdated norms and traditional career advice for women.

Meet the Authors

Dr. Lorri Goldmann – Pioneering property management executive

Dr. Neko Green – Guiding senior pastors to new heights

Dr. Dina Hernandez – Championing Latina superintendents

Dr. Tricia Thompson – Nurturing educational leaders on their journey

Dr. Marilou Ryder – Faculty mentor, co-author, and longtime advocate for women in leadership

These four UMass Global doctoral graduates launched a thematic dissertation study exploring how five disruptive career strategies—first spotlighted in a Harvard Business Review article—help women break barriers and rise to leadership roles across sectors. Their collaborative research, guided by Dr. Ryder, draws from interviews, surveys, and the lived stories of women navigating challenges and redefining ambition on their own terms.

Inside Promotion Power

Readers will discover five disruptive career strategies that defy the old rules of success:

PUSH BOUNDARIES – Challenge authority, question outdated norms, and use influence to spark change—not just fit in.

ADAPTABLE AMBITION – Master the art of preparation while staying agile. Pivot, improvise, and turn unexpected moments into career breakthroughs.

SHINE BRIGHT – Self-promote with impact and authenticity. Showcase your value, elevate your team’s wins, and stop shrinking your success.

EMBRACE THE UNKNOWN – Break away from the linear career ladder. Explore bold, unconventional paths that create growth, influence, and leadership on your terms.

RESPECT ABOVE ALL – Don’t aim to be liked. Make bold decisions that earn trust, credibility, and lasting respect in every room.

“This book was born out of the frustrations, breakthroughs, and victories shared by hundreds of women who participated in our studies,” said co-author Dr. Tricia Thompson. “We’re not here to tell women to ‘lean in.’ We’re showing them how to disrupt strategically.”

Why This Book Matters Now

The release of Promotion Power from Delmar-Publishing comes at a time when women are advancing in record numbers yet still face systemic barriers, uneven pay, and leadership gaps across industries. By pairing academic research with practical insights, the authors deliver a modern playbook for women ready to stop waiting for permission and start leading on their own terms.

About the Book

Blending data, storytelling, and actionable tools, Promotion Power is the must-read career book for women determined to ditch outdated playbooks and chart their own path to the top. It’s also a vital resource for mentors, leaders, and organizations striving to empower female talent.

Promotion Power: Five Disruptive Career Moves for Modern Women is available now on Amazon and through major booksellers.

