Powerball Jackpot Soars to Estimated $850 Million – 6th Largest in Game History

JACKSON, MISS. – Summer may be winding down, but the excitement is only heating up for Powerball, as the game’s jackpot has a day-of increase to an estimated $850 million with an estimated cash value of $383.7 million, making it the 6th largest in the game’s history.

This jackpot run has been building since May 31, when a California player last hit the jackpot. Since then, 36 consecutive drawings have rolled without a jackpot winner. Earlier this year alone, Powerball produced jackpots of $167.3 million in Kentucky, $526.6 million in California, and $328.5 million in Oregon. Mississippi players are on a Powerball win streak, with six players taking home $50,000 in the last month. Four out of the six purchased the Power Play add-on to multiply their prize to six figures.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and available at more than 1,800 licensed retailers across Mississippi. Players can add the Power Play multiplier for an additional $1 to boost non-jackpot prizes, or choose the $1 Double Play option for a shot at a separate $10 million jackpot. In February, a player in Petal won the $10 million Double Play prize, the largest win in Mississippi Lottery history.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT and are broadcast live from Tallahassee, Fla. Players can also stream the drawings at Powerball.com.

Mississippi Player Wins $2 Million Mega Millions Prize

In addition to the growing jackpots, Mississippi celebrated a $2 million Mega Millions win during the Tuesday, Aug. 26, drawing. This is the largest Mississippi Mega Millions win since the game’s upgrade in April 2025.

The player matched all five white balls to win $1 million, and because the ticket automatically included the Megaplier, the prize was doubled to $2 million. The winning ticket was purchased at Pilot Travel Center #586 in Moss Point. Mega Millions draws again Friday at 10 p.m.

September Games Hit Retailers Friday

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is kicking off Labor Day weekend with an early release of its September scratch-off games, The Loaded Family. Arriving in stores Friday, Aug. 29, this lineup features tickets loaded with prizes of $100, $500 and $2,000. Players can choose from the $2- $100 Loaded, $5- $500 Loaded, or $10- $2,000 Loaded, each packed with instant win symbols, prize multipliers and special symbols that award the top prize automatically.

All three games are eligible for the 2nd Chance program. Players may enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/2nd-chance for another shot at winning the top prizes.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.4 million with a cash value of $1.08 while Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $277 million with an estimated cash value of $124.6 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $60,000.

8/27/25