Literacy Learning Opportunity: Science of Reading Overview and Demystifying Dyslexia Modules Open to Maine School Teams

In the summer of 2024, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) offered educators free access to professional literacy learning through Steps to Literacy modules from the Access and Inclusion Model (AIM) Institute for Learning & Research. Nearly 650 educators completed more than 20,000 hours of professional learning in the science of reading, phonological awareness, phonics, decoding, spelling, language expression, writing, emerging literacy, vocabulary, dyslexia, and English language learning. In the following spring, school teams completed AIM modules and participated in monthly communities of practice.

In response to overwhelmingly positive feedback from summer participants, as well as teams that participated in the spring AIM module community of practice project—and because of the Maine DOE’s continued dedication to supporting high-quality, evidence-based literacy instruction in Maine schools—the Maine DOE is pleased to offer a third option for school teams to engage in the Science of Reading and Demystifying Dyslexia professional development and community discussions.

This opportunity will include a grant, up to $4,000 per school, to cover the cost of:

School reimbursement for access to AIM Module 1 – Overview of the Science of Reading and AIM Module 6 – Demystifying Dyslexia

Time and effort reimbursement stipends of $25 per hour for time spent outside of contractual hours to complete modules and attend four community of practice sessions (either pre-K—grade 3 or grades 4-8)

Reimbursement for purchases of items for implementation from a menu of options (e.g., decodable texts, professional texts, literacy materials, etc.)

To be eligible for this grant, please register a minimum of three staff members, including at least one general education teacher, one special education teacher, and one literacy leader (a specialist, administrator, or lead teacher). School teams must not have previously participated in the spring module community of practice project.

Interested applicants from schools with fewer than three school staff members should please contact Maine DOE Special Projects and Educator Supports staff member Dee Saucier at danielle.m.saucier@maine.gov to discuss options. Applications are due Friday, September 12, 2025.

AIM Pathways™ is a unique, interactive digital teacher training platform designed to deliver research and evidence-based content in the science of reading. Each Steps to Literacy module provides teachers with engaging learning opportunities organized in a “learn, practice, apply” introductory cycle and contains teaching techniques, videos, and printable resources from the comprehensive AIM Pathways courses to develop participants’ understanding and application of new techniques into classroom practice.

The modules offered as a part of this grant project include:

Module 1: Overview of the Science of Reading (9 hours)

(9 hours) Module 6: Demystifying Dyslexia (3 hours)

To register a team for this project, please complete the application form at this link.

For additional information, please contact danielle.m.saucier@maine.gov.