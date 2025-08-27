Shufti Launches Self-Service Portal for Instant Identity Verification

Shufti Self Service Portal for quick verification

Shufti's new Self-Service Portal enables startups and enterprises to activate identity verification and AML workflows without sales delays or contracts.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, a leading identity verification and compliance solutions provider, has launched its Self-Service Portal—a frictionless way for businesses to activate digital verification workflows without navigating slow procurement cycles, technical walkthroughs, or vendor gatekeeping.

For startups and scaling companies, every lost week in the onboarding cycle comes with real cost. Lengthy KYC/AML setup, drawn-out pricing negotiations, and integration delays often stall access to essential compliance tools. In high-growth environments, this isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a direct threat to customer conversion, regulatory readiness, and market entry.

Industry research shows the depth of this problem. A 2024 global study of more than 150 C-level executives across Singapore’s banking sector revealed that nearly 90% lost clients in the past year due to onboarding inefficiencies—a 35% jump from 2023.

But the issue isn’t limited to banks. Early-stage businesses across fintech, gaming, and healthcare face similar friction, with weeks lost to compliance vendor back-and-forth before any real verification begins.

Many report the challenge isn’t a lack of intent, it’s the procurement process itself. Contracts, integration demos, and multi-team reviews slow down the ability to verify customers, respond to fraud risks, or meet regulatory deadlines. For smaller companies without in-house compliance or legal teams, these delays become critical blockers to scale.

To solve this bottleneck, Shufti’s Self-Service Portal offers a direct pathway to verification. Instead of chasing sales teams, businesses can now sign up, select a plan, and start testing or deploying KYC, AML, and biometric tools within minutes. There’s no need for extended onboarding, fixed-term contracts, or budget approvals, just instant access to infrastructure that supports verification at any scale.

“Fraudsters don’t wait for paperwork, and regulators don’t excuse delays,” Shahid Hanif, Founder and CEO at Shufti. “Startups can’t afford delays, and large enterprises can’t afford inflexibility. The Self-Service Portal is built for both whether you're testing at a small scale or need to activate compliance workflows across multiple regions. It’s fast to deploy, easy to manage, and designed to keep you ahead of fraud and regulatory demands.”

The platform assists organisations from the initial test to full-scale rollout. Its feature model is divided into three levels: free testing, mid-tier processes for scaling enterprises, and advanced enterprise plans for handling big user volumes or regional compliance programs.

Across all plans, teams can:

Access real-time dashboards to track quick verification

Connect seamlessly with existing systems via integrations

Get started without custom onboarding or lengthy sales cycles

Switch between tiers as verification volume or compliance needs grow



The launch reflects Shufti’s broader belief that responsible onboarding should not be a privilege reserved for firms with long procurement cycles and large compliance budgets. For startups, it removes early barriers that can delay growth.

For established enterprises, it replaces traditional vendor gatekeeping with a self-service platform that can be switched on immediately and scaled worldwide.

Highlighting the importance of accessible IDV Checks, Shahid Hanif noted, “The cost of compliance is not just measured in money, it’s measured in time lost to slow procurement cycles. This portal gives that time back to businesses, so they can focus on growth without compromising on trust.”

The Self-Service Portal is live and available globally, marking a step toward making end-to-end digital verification and compliance checks as accessible as opening a website.



About Shufti

Shufti is a global identity verification and compliance technology provider, helping organizations meet KYC, KYB, AML, and broader fraud-prevention obligations with speed and accuracy.

Trusted by more than 1,000 enterprises across financial services, iGaming, e-commerce, healthcare, and digital platforms, Shufti empowers businesses in 240+ countries and territories to build trust through secure and efficient verification.

